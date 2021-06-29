How to unlock Wings in Knockout City

The developers of Knockout City have made it their mission to provide players with loads of content.

That content includes in-game events, cosmetics ranging from faces to outfits, and items for crews to show off. The customization in the game is absolutely incredible compared to others.

One of the most sought-after cosmetic items in this amped up dodgeball game is the Wings. Knockout City players who go up against someone with Wings know they are in for a tough battle.

How to get the Wings in Knockout City

Wings in Knockout City are categorized as a Crew Logo. They are the most Legendary of all Legendary Crew Logos in the game. There is no guaranteed method to get them though.

As players go through games, get knockouts, and gain XP in Knockout City, their Street Rank rises. Street Rank is the equivalent to any game's rewarding ranking system. Certain levels provide certain rewards.

This event has been so much fun Tysm @knockoutcity team for this gem :) I hit lvl 213 and got the legendary wings and the space suit😮!!!!!😊 Also Your Event Store Was Amazing Keep It Up! All Love For The Game 😁 pic.twitter.com/drEzvHn90j — Austin (@Austin43740995) June 26, 2021

Ranking up enough times may give a Knockout City player the lucky pull of Wings. It is by pure chance at this point. There is a way around this, however, if players join a Crew.

In order to use Wings in Knockout City in the first place, a Crew is needed. On the bright side, if one player unlocks Wings, then their entire Crew has access to that Crew Logo.

Crew Cosmetics are immediately available to other players in a Crew once they are unlocked. It doesn't matter the if the player is the leader of the Crew or not. Knockout City Crews can enjoy whatever their members unlock.

The Wings are extremely popular, meaning a Crew will most likely wear them. If players meet some people with Wings in a game of Knockout City, ask to join their crew. Wait for the invite and hope for the Wings.

I still laugh that the most wanted item in all of @knockoutcity , I get it on my first time ever playing, Giant beautiful angel wings. and everyone in my guild gets it too. pic.twitter.com/hhb9N4q1eY — Dice Wolf (@DiceyWolf) June 18, 2021

The only drawback is that the Crew Leader does have to set the Wings as the Crew Logo. So, even if they are unlocked for use, they will not be placed on the players' back unless the Crew Leader says so.

Just keep grinding those games of dodgebrawl or find a Crew that loves to show off their Wings. Sooner or later, they are bound to be placed on the back of the player's Knockout City character.

