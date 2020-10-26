How to update Among Us has been an important question for most iOS users. Feel free to read on and figure out how to update Among Us on your iOS devices.

InnerSloth studios struck gold when this game of theirs took the market by storm. Contrary to popular belief, Among Us has been around since 2018. It was only recently when streamers took to sharing their gameplay videos on social media which drove the publicity of the game sky high.

In recent times, Among Us has seeped into popular culture. It provided people with a new meaning to socialising, especially during the pandemic. It's not really difficult to believe that Among Us has a 1.2 million strong user base right now.

How to update Among Us on iOS?

Updating this game on iOS is a very basic process. If you have auto updates turned on for your device, you don't need to bother about the updates at all. However, if you're one of those people who likes to save on free data, and you've turned off the auto update feature for your device, this guide is for you.

Follow the steps given below and you will be on your way to getting your updated copy of the game.

Head over to your app store and click on your profile in the top right corner.

Enter caption

After you've clicked on your profile, you'll be greeted with the following screen.

Advertisement

Enter caption

From the list that you find, you need to locate Among Us in the list and click on the update button.

Enter caption

Once you've reached the game, all you need to do is click on the update button and wait for the magic to happen.

Please note that the speed of your network will determine the speed of your updates. So if you have a slow network, your update speed will be slow.

Advertisement

Given the popularity of the game right now, it's no surprise that hackers have made their way into the game as well. Click here to read our list of commonly used hacks in Among Us and how to spot them. Hackers ruin the point of any game, spoiling the fun or everyone else playing the game.

So please, enjoy these games like normal people. Don't be a spoil sport. Don't hack the game just because it gives you an added advantage over the others. Play on a level field and most importantly, have fun!