How to update PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0: Step-by-step guide and tips

The PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 update arrived a month ago and brought in the much-awaited Survive Till Dawn mode, liked by all the players. The update also brought in two new vehicles and fixed several glitches and bugs in this game.

If you haven't updated the game, you can directly do so through Google Play Store, TapTap Store, or the official website's APK file.

In this article, we provide a detailed guide to update the PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from this country are not advised to download these games)

Update PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0

TapTap

You can follow the steps below to update the PUBG Mobile Lite global version.

Step 1: Download and install the TapTap application from the official website, if not already installed. However, enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option before installing the APK.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile Lite in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the most relevant result and press the 'Update' button.

PUBG Mobile Lite will get updated depending on your internet speed. After the process is complete, you can enjoy the new game mode and other additions.

Using APK file

You can also update PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file from the official website. Follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and press the download button on the top-right corner and select APK download.

Step 2: After the download is complete, enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file.

Tips

#1 Ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on your device before updating the game.

#2 Do not update PUBG Mobile Liteusing an unstable connection as it might stop in between.

#3 If you are using mobile data to download the update, close all other background applications.