How to upgrade Energy Cells in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild, but it features some key changes in its narrative structure and moment-to-moment gameplay. While the underlying systems and combat are fairly identical between the two games, some new features have been added to the sequel that makes it a much more immersive open-world experience.

One of the biggest changes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the Ultrahand and the abilities it carries, especially Fuse. Using Ultrahand and Fuse, Link can craft some complicated but useful structures and constructs that greatly aid in combat and exploration.

One of the most useful tools used in crafting these structures is the Energy Cell. From the makeshift boats to the wooden gliders, Energy Cells are used to power almost everything that you can craft to make traversing through Hyrule much more enjoyable. Unfortunately, they have very limited power and need to be recharged before they can be reused.

Materials you need and what to do to upgrade Energy Cells in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The process of upgrading the Energy Cells in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is fairly straightforward. All you need to do is collect a few rare resources called the Zonaite and Crystalline Charges and take them to the Crystal Refinery. However, collecting these resources is quite tricky as they can only be found in designated spots on the map.

Zonaite can be found in abundance near mining caves and underground areas of Hyrule. You can also find the resource in the Depths, which you can easily spot using the Brightblooms. You can get Zonaite in chests as well. However, finding resource chests is quite tricky as they are often hidden either underground or underwater. Enemies also drop Zonaite, especially the constructs.

The Crystalline Charges, on the other hand, are fairly easy to get, as you can easily farm at the Forge Construct. You can get a single Crystalline Charge in exchange for three Zonaite at the Forge Construct, which is the most efficient way of getting this rare resource. You should make sure that you have enough Zonaite in stock before you exchange them at the Forge Construct for Crystalline Charges.

Once you have all the resources necessary for the upgrade, head to the Crystal Refinery outside the Lookout Landing to increase the efficiency of Link's Energy Cells.

You will need 100 Crystalline Charges for a single Energy Cell upgrade in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, effectively requiring you to farm a minimum of 300 Zonaite.

