How to upgrade equipment in Enshrouded

You must upgrade equipment in Enshrouded to improve health, damage-dealing power, and utility. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has several utility weapons that can be used to craft essential survival items and fight against villain bosses. Consequently, it is necessary to upgrade existing equipment to its maximum levels to have a better chance of surviving in this fantasy world.

You must collect valuable Runes by defeating different Shrouds (enemies) on the map to upgrade equipment in Enshrouded. Additionally, you can use the salvaging method to get stacks of Runes.

This article discusses the methods to upgrade equipment in Enshrouded and looks at the salvaging method for stacking up Runes.

Methods to upgrade equipment in Enshrouded

There are two methods to upgrade equipment in Enshrouded. For the first method, you must look for suitable NPCs (non-playable characters) to unlock the Enhance Equipment option. The second method lets you quickly upgrade weapons by acquiring the Blacksmith. Here are the steps to follow for both ways:

Through Craftsmen

Firstly, you must look for the craftsmen or non-playable characters (NPCs) on the map and interact with them. Doing that will automatically add the NPCs to your home base.

Go to your home base and look for the craftsmen you added.

Talk to them, and it will give you a choice to navigate to the Enhance Equipment option (present at the top of their menu).

Then, upgrade the weapons that are eligible to be leveled up.

Through Blacksmith

First, use the map to go northwest from your location and cross the Braelyn Bridge. The highlighted icon near your location will be registered as an Ancient Vault (only visible on the map once you reach the area).

Travel through the Shroud-infested valley to find the Blacksmith in his Ancient Vault.

Once you acquire the sleeping survivor, place him in the Summoning Staff.

Build a shop for the Blacksmith by using the construction hammer in your base.

After that, click on the Enhance Equipment option and upgrade your weapons using Runes.

Get runes by salvaging method

Runes are one of the most essential components of survival. It helps upgrade items, but you must amass a hefty amount of Runes to unlock that option. Therefore, the salvaging method can help you obtain Runes in large proportions. Follow the steps given below to get runes:

In Embervale, you will find several types of weapons that are salvageable. Pick up weapons like Forest Longbows and put them in your inventory.

Then, open the menu and click on the Backpack option.

Select the weapon and right-click on it. Two options will appear: Salvage and Delete.

Press Salvage, and you will get Runes (according to the number in brackets beside the Salvage button).

That concludes our guide on how to upgrade equipment in Enshrouded. For similar guides, check out our Esports and Gaming section.