How to upgrade Goromaru's Ship in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

In Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, upgrading Goromaru's Ship is crucial for navigating the treacherous seas and conquering the increasingly challenging naval battles. When Majima first gains command of the Goromaru, the ship is in terrible condition, and it falls on him to enhance every aspect of the vessel, from its hull durability to its offensive firepower.

The game introduces naval combat as a core mechanic, and upgrading the ship is about dominating the seas. Here’s a detailed guide on how to optimize every upgrade and become the most feared pirate in Hawaii.

Steps to upgrade Goromaru's Ship in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Julie's Gearworks menu in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

The option to upgrade Goromaru's Ship becomes available in Chapter 2, right after investing in the new version of the vessel. You can access the upgrades through the Performance Upgrades section under the Disembark option when docked at safe zones on the mainland or Lighthouses out at sea.

Key details about upgrading include:

Performance upgrades : Available under the Disembark option in safe zones or Lighthouses.

: Available under the Disembark option in safe zones or Lighthouses. Cost and levels : Upgrades cost money and have multiple levels, with the highest being Durability upgrades that come in Plus, Extreme, and Kiwami tiers.

: Upgrades cost money and have multiple levels, with the highest being Durability upgrades that come in Plus, Extreme, and Kiwami tiers. Platinum trophy requirement: Fully upgrading all aspects, including Fuel Tank charges and Smoke Screen uses, it's necessary for taking on the toughest ships in the game.

Customization items are available at various stores and mini-game vendors throughout the world. Some cosmetic upgrades are also part of the Deluxe edition DLC, allowing players to stand out on the high seas. These customizations don’t directly affect gameplay but add a personalized touch to Majima’s adventures.

You can also change the ship’s Sails, Hull pattern, and even add a front-and-center figure, including nods to characters like Kiryu or Ichiban.

How to unlock all weapons for Goromaru's Ship

To unlock every weapon for Goromaru's Ship in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you need to master three things: farming money, collecting materials, and visiting Julie's Gearworks. Luckily, you encounter Julie early in the story, and she has two shops located in Honolulu, making it convenient to purchase upgrades as you progress.

Money is relatively easy to farm if you take advantage of the Pirates' Coliseum. Rising through the ranks in the Coliseum grants substantial rewards, which can be reinvested in ship upgrades. This makes it the best spot for earning cash quickly and consistently.

The bigger challenge, however, lies in gathering the necessary raw materials to craft new cannons. These materials are frequently obtained by sailing through specific sea routes. To maximize your yield, always equip the Mysterious Net and claim rewards frequently.

This increases your chances of obtaining rare items like Ethereal Egesta and Sharkstones, which are essential for crafting powerful weaponry. Additionally, merchant ships are lucrative targets as they drop rare components upon defeat.

Visiting Julie's Gearworks for exclusive weapons

Julie from Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Julie plays a pivotal role in upgrading Goromaru's Ship. Found in two locations in Honolulu, Julie's Gearworks offers exclusive weapons that cannot be found anywhere else. As you progress through the story, Julie will eventually offer to craft powerful cannons specifically for the Goromaru. This is crucial for unlocking the most devastating weapons in the game.

Julie’s weapons include the Laser Cannon and Super Laser Cannon, which boast unmatched firepower. These are essential for winning the toughest naval battles.

Best ship upgrades to buy first

Upgrading Goromaru's Ship in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii requires a strategic approach. Here’s the best order to maximize your ship’s potential:

Port and Starboard cannons: Max out your cannons first to end battles quickly. High firepower allows you to defeat enemies before they can deal significant damage. Durability boosts: Increasing hull durability is crucial for surviving tough boss battles. Invest in these gradually as you progress. Boarding Squad increases: Enhances your offensive and defensive boarding capabilities, giving you an edge in close combat. Additional Repairs and Fuel tank increases: These improve survival rates by enabling emergency repairs and strategic escapes. Additional smokescreens: While optional, they provide a retreat option during overwhelming battles. They aren’t necessary to complete the game but can be useful in tricky situations.

Efficient strategy for upgrading Goromaru's Ship

The best strategy is to focus on offense first. Invest heavily in powerful cannons and machine guns to eliminate enemies quickly, then build up your defenses. This approach reduces the chances of getting overwhelmed by multiple enemies.

Revisit Julie’s Gearworks frequently, as new weapons become available as the story progresses. Continue to collect rewards from the Mysterious Net for a steady supply of rare materials. Prioritize offensive upgrades and gradually enhance defensive features for maximum efficiency for your Goromaru's Ship.

