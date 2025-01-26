How to upgrade weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Upgrading weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a key part of enhancing your combat effectiveness. It allows players to unlock unique weapon skills, boost stats, and customize their characters to fit different playstyles. If you’re new to the game, the process might seem complex, but it’s simpler than it looks.

This guide will walk you through every step, ensuring you make the most of your weapons.

Steps to upgrade weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cloud and Sephiroth in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Mastering weapon abilities

The first step to upgrading weapons is to use them in combat consistently. Each weapon comes with a unique ability that gains proficiency with repeated use. Once the proficiency is maxed out, you can use the weapon’s ability even if you equip a different weapon.

To level up proficiency faster, check the proficiency bonus requirements for each weapon. These are specific tasks that provide extra progress. You can find these details by accessing the Materia & Equipment menu after selecting the weapon.

Accessing the upgrade weapons screen

Cloud's Buster Sword in FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

The Upgrade weapons screen is your main hub for enhancing weapons. Follow these steps to enhance the weapon of your choice:

Open the main menu and select the Upgrade weapons option. Choose the weapon you want to enhance. Press Triangle to access the Set weapon skills option. Swap or augment skills by equipping new Materia.

Alternatively, you can use the Materia & Equipment menu to swap Materia and modify your weapon skills. Both methods achieve the same result, so pick the one you’re more comfortable with.

Using auto-upgrade settings

You can even take advantage of the auto-upgrade settings for a hassle-free encounter:

After selecting a weapon in the Upgrade Weapons screen or Materia & Equipment menu, press Start to open the Auto-Upgrade options.

Choose one of three settings based on your preferences and playstyle. These will automatically assign new skills and stats as they’re unlocked, saving you the trouble of manual adjustments.

Final tips

Maximizing your weapon upgrades in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is all about balancing manual adjustments with the convenience of auto-settings. By mastering proficiency bonuses and experimenting with Materia combinations, you’ll ensure your weapons are always optimized for the challenges ahead. With this system, players can customize their arsenal and gain an edge in even the toughest battles.

