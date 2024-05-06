How to use Baby Dragon in Clash Royale

The Baby Dragon in Clash Royale is a flexible flying soldier that gives your conflicts a dynamic edge. This cute yet fierce creature offers numerous strategic benefits due to its ability to target ground and air units. The Baby Dragon excels in various combat situations, whether launching an offensive push, fending against swarms, or assisting troops aimed toward buildings. It is a potent weapon on offense and defense due to its splash damage and moderate hit points.

We'll look at how to use the Baby Dragon's powers wisely in this guide so that you can rule the arena and win.

Strategies to use Baby Dragon in Clash Royale

1) Support troops in pushes

In pushes, the Baby Dragon's main function is typically that of a support troop. It works well with tanks like Giant, Golem, or Lava Hound due to its splash damage and capacity to target both ground and air troops. When deploying a tank, position the Baby Dragon behind it to give air support and demolish enemy unit formations that might try to impede your advance.

Its splash damage can quickly eliminate soldiers with few hit points, such as Goblins, Skeletons, or Minions, letting your tank move forward with little opposition. Moreover, the Baby Dragon is a strong support unit that can take some damage while your tank leads the assault, thanks to its comparatively large hitpoints.

2) Defense against swarm troops

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Because of its splash damage, the Baby Dragon in Clash Royale is a powerful counter to swarm troops like the Minion Horde, Goblin Gang, and Skeleton Army. Use the Baby Dragon to swiftly destroy your opponent's low-hitpoint soldiers when they rush your side of the arena. Its area damage deals numerous troop losses at once, which makes it an economical protection against swarm cards in Clash Royale.

The Baby Dragon in Clash Royale can cover both lanes and defend against ground and air swarms at the same time if it is placed appropriately, such as in the middle of your side of the arena. With the use of this defensive skill, you can keep the upper hand on the battlefield and stop your opponent from overwhelming you with large numbers of soldiers.

3) Support for building targeting troops

Baby Dragon (Image via Supercell)

The Baby Dragon in Clash Royale can provide a great deal of support to building targeting troops such as Balloon. You can assist in clearing out defensive forces or structures that might be in the way of these troops' progress toward the enemy tower by sending the Baby Dragon in their direction.

Before launching a balloon in the direction of the opposing tower, use the Baby Dragon to clear the air of any troops that could try to intercept it, such as Minions or Mega Minions.

