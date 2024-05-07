How to use Bomber in Clash Royale

The Bomber in Clash Royale is a flexible ground unit with explosive potential. In this guide, we will look at how to use the Bomber to control the arena. The Bomber is particularly good at removing large groups of enemy soldiers and assisting offensive thrusts because of its area damage and moderate hitpoints.

The Bomber in Clash Royale proves to be a useful card in your deck, whether you're planning a strong counter-push or protecting against incessant waves of opponents.

Strategies to use Bomber in Clash Royale

1) Pair with tanky units or buildings

Combining the Bomber with armored units is one efficient tactic to generate a powerful push. Giants, Golems, and Lava Hounds are examples of cards that can absorb damage while the Bomber dispatches waves of enemy soldiers. The Bomber in Clash Royale can safely deal damage from a distance when positioned behind a tank, reducing the chance that hostile forces will take it out before it can finish the task.

Alternatively, you can use cards like the Royal Giant or Hog Rider to draw attention away from an enemy's fortifications while the Bomber works its way in behind them. It is tough for your opponent to adequately resist when you use this combo since it puts pressure on them to counter both the tank and the Bomber in Clash Royale.

2) Defensive swarm control

Swarm troops (Image via Supercell)

When facing large formations of troops in Clash Royale like the Goblin Gang, or Skeleton Army, the Bomber excels as a defensive unit. To maximize its potential for splash damage, position the Bomber strategically in the middle of your side of the arena so that it may reach both lanes.

Additionally, opposing troops can be grouped and made easy targets for the Bomber's area damage by pairing it with a cheap diversion unit like the Ice Spirit or Tornado spell. This effectively repels swarms and creates openings for a counterattack when the Bomber lives to rejoin the onslaught.

3) Supporting win conditions

Hog Rider is a win condition card (Image via Supercell)

By including the Bomber in your win condition plan in Clash Royale, you can surprise your opponent and give your pushes more strength. For instance, you can make it simpler for your win condition to reach the opponent tower by using the Bomber in conjunction with a win condition card like the Hog Rider or Balloon to eliminate opposing troops.

As an alternative, you can penalize your opponent for overcommitting elixir on defense by utilizing the Bomber to support a chip damage win condition like the Miner or Goblin Barrel. Aim to build a well-balanced deck that can quickly cycle back to your victory condition while having enough elixir left over to fend off opposition pushes. Keep in mind the elixir cost of your pushes.

