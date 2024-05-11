The Clone spell in Clash Royale is a powerful card with the rare ability to duplicate allied troops that can completely change the course of a battle. We'll look at how to utilize this spell well in this guide, covering everything from comprehending its workings to using it strategically in combat. The Clone spell can unleash powerful attacks that overwhelm opponents' defenses and catch them off guard with precise timing and placement.

In the aggressive and dynamic gameplay of Clash Royale, mastering the Clone spell creates new opportunities for victory, whether it be utilized to reinforce defensive lines or support attacking pushes.

Strategies to use Clone spell in Clash Royale

1) Timing and placement

Timing and placement (Image via Supercell)

Timing is one of the most important factors in using the Clone spell correctly. The spell in Clash Royale can cause your opponent great harm if it is not timed correctly, as it copies the troops within its radius at the moment its cast. Hold off until you've built up a sizable push, preferably with high-value soldiers like Giant and Lava Hound or a cluster of support troops with heavy damage like Mega Minion or Minions.

Cast the Clone spell directly on top of them as they move toward the enemy's tower or clash with defensive troops in Clash Royale. By doing this, you can be confident that the clones will appear in the middle of the battle, surprising your adversary and overpowering their defenses.

2) Synergies and combos

The Clone spell in Clash Royale functions well in conjunction with specific unit configurations or victory criteria. When combined with high-damage, single-target troops like Sparky or Mini P.E.K.K.A., for instance, it can be quite destructive. By effectively doubling your offensive power, the Clone spell makes it difficult for your opponent to resist. Furthermore, cloning soldiers with unique mechanics or special skills might be very advantageous.

For example, the Lumberjack's anger effect continues to affect its clone, giving both the original and its copy a significant increase in attack speed. Similarly, troops that deliver death damage, such as Giant Skeleton or Balloon, can cause havoc when duplicated, possibly doubling the damage you deal to your opponent's defenses. Try out several troop combinations to determine which synergies best suit your playstyle and deck build.

3) Defensive utility

Clone spell (Image via Supercell)

The Clone spell in Clash Royale can be used defensively in some circumstances, but it is usually considered an offensive technique. For example, you can use the Clone spell to duplicate your defensive troops if your opponent launches a strong push down a single lane.

This will essentially double your defensive capabilities and lessen the threat. The Clone spell in Clash Royale can also be used to draw out your opponent's spells or divert their soldiers, giving you crucial time to thwart their plans or launch a counterattack.

