How to use the Data Spike to lockpick in Star Wars Outlaws

There are countless mechanics to make you feel like an outlaw, including the ability to lockpick in Star Wars Outlaws. To accomplish that, you need a Data Spike. After getting it repaired in the intro section of the game, you can use it to hack terminals and barred areas to gain access to new locations to progress across the game's vast sandbox maps.

It can be a bit tricky to get used to, despite the tutorial instructions. As such, this guide will explain the fundamentals of lockpicking in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to lockpick in Star Wars Outlaws

Lockpicking in this game is a tad different compared to other titles out there (Image via Ubisoft)

The Data Spike is used to hack terminals dotted around the locations in Star Wars Outlaws. The first instance of lockpicking will be early on in the game as protagonist Kay Vess tries to find a way into Club Tarsus by lockpicking. Once inserted, a pin around the Data Spike will rotate in rhythm with the lights on this side. You must hit the button in time with the beat to lockpick. It does sound easy on paper but can be tricky in practice during the first try.

It should be noted that missing a beat will have you start from the beginning so it is important to concentrate carefully. Speaking of distractions, Kay can get caught by guards while trying to break in. This is why the game allows peeking to the left and right while trying to lockpick in Star Wars Outlaws, so be on the lookout for danger.

To make things easier, you can enable the UI Helper to see an on-screen ebbing gauge for lockpicking. Getting the beat right is met with a blue light while missing it shows a red cue. Additionally, accessibility options in Star Wars Outlaws allow tweaking lockpicking difficulty.

You can even turn the rhythm minigame off if you find it too cumbersome, which is one of the many accessibility options that developer Massive Entertainment has added. In this instance, there will be no beat required to unlock the terminal, which makes it a lot more convenient to lockpick in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Read our full review to know more about the latest video game rendition of Lucasfilm's iconic sci-fi universe.

