How to use facial capture in Inzoi

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Mar 31, 2025 07:32 GMT
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Inzoi, a life simulation game, offers a wide range of options to create a character on your own. While the characters in the game appear natural and true to life thanks to their graphical nature and customization options, you can take things further by utilizing the Facial Capture feature.

Ad

This article explains how Facial Capture works in Inzoi.

How to use Facial Capture in Inzoi

The Facial Capture option in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
The Facial Capture option in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Facial Capture is a unique tool that enables you to click a picture of your face and import the image to your system to create a Zoi that resembles you. There are a few steps through which you can easily use the Facial Capture option in the game:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Go to the top of your screen and open the menu. Select the 'Create a Zoi' option, which will then provide an option for the Facial Capture.
  • Once you access the feature, make sure the device through which you're clicking the picture and the one you are using to play the game are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
  • Once the feature has been set, scan the QR code that appears on the screen. It will provide a link for linking the face application.
  • When you download the link, choose the Select Capture Mode. On your mobile, a face-tracking option will be displayed. Once the option pops up, go to Settings on the top left of your screen.
  • Choose the Streaming option and then the Live Link option.
  • Click on the Add Target option and type your connection's IP address.
  • After adding the IP address, the game will scan your mobile to find it. When it shows up, click on your device to connect the two. You can then import your face into the Zoi creation menu by scanning it.
Ad

After following all the steps mentioned above you will be able to use the Facial Capture option.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming updates and news from Inzoi.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी