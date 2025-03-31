Inzoi, a life simulation game, offers a wide range of options to create a character on your own. While the characters in the game appear natural and true to life thanks to their graphical nature and customization options, you can take things further by utilizing the Facial Capture feature.

This article explains how Facial Capture works in Inzoi.

How to use Facial Capture in Inzoi

The Facial Capture option in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Facial Capture is a unique tool that enables you to click a picture of your face and import the image to your system to create a Zoi that resembles you. There are a few steps through which you can easily use the Facial Capture option in the game:

Go to the top of your screen and open the menu. Select the 'Create a Zoi' option, which will then provide an option for the Facial Capture.

Once you access the feature, make sure the device through which you're clicking the picture and the one you are using to play the game are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Once the feature has been set, scan the QR code that appears on the screen. It will provide a link for linking the face application.

When you download the link, choose the Select Capture Mode. On your mobile, a face-tracking option will be displayed. Once the option pops up, go to Settings on the top left of your screen.

Choose the Streaming option and then the Live Link option.

Click on the Add Target option and type your connection's IP address.

After adding the IP address, the game will scan your mobile to find it. When it shows up, click on your device to connect the two. You can then import your face into the Zoi creation menu by scanning it.

After following all the steps mentioned above you will be able to use the Facial Capture option.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming updates and news from Inzoi.

