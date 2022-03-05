How to use Firecracker in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a popular smartphone game known for its diverse troops, each with its own set of abilities. In the game, these troops are called cards, and they range in rarity from Common to Legendary. As part of their attacking strategy, players must place these cards on the battlefield.

"Firecracker" is a popular card among players due to its capacity to easily defeat ground and air troops. In this article, players will learn more about Firecracker and how to use it in-game.

Firecracker card in Clash Royale

The Firecracker card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arena 14 is where you can get the Firecracker card, which is a Common rarity card. It summons a single-target long-range unit with low hitpoints and high area damage. The Firecracker is an Archer with a firecracker and headband. The in-game description of the Firecracker is:

"Shoots a firework that explodes on impact, damaging the target and showering anything behind it with sparks. This is what happens when Archers get bored!"

The firework's impact does not cause harm; instead, it causes all five fragments of shrapnel to clump together, producing the illusion. As each bit of shrapnel is a distinct strike, not as much of her damage is lost versus shielded units.

Four shrapnel pieces, for example, will break an intact Dark Prince shield, while the final piece of shrapnel will hurt the Dark Prince himself. Thus, it can be used as a low-elixir counter to many high hitpoint troops.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What do you think of Firecracker? What do you think of Firecracker?

She possesses the same hitpoints as Archer. Anything that would kill an Archer, such as Arrows, would likewise kill a Firecracker in one shot. The Firecracker, on the other hand, can deliver a lot of damage before finishing because it deals damage with high hit speed.

How to use Firecracker?

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



For the next 7 days, Firecracker will be boosted to your King Level!



Will you be adding her to your deck? As voted by you, the community...For the next 7 days, Firecracker will be boosted to your King Level!Will you be adding her to your deck? As voted by you, the community... 🎇 For the next 7 days, Firecracker will be boosted to your King Level!Will you be adding her to your deck? https://t.co/MSKhLlNaG5

A Firecracker might activate King Tower; therefore, players prefer to use her during defense and not while attacking. The various ways in which Firecracker can be used are:

She can be used the same way as the Magic Archer card to deal area damage by angling her to strike another unit and letting the shrapnel hit the tower. The closer the unit is to the tower, the more damage it will receive.

The Balloon goes well with the Firecracker. The Firecracker aids in the destruction of air swarms while the Balloon absorbs the tower's damage.

It's a fantastic strategy to send a Miner to the back of the Princess Tower while the Firecracker finishes defending. When the Firecracker fires on the tower and the opponent uses swarms to counter the Miner, the shrapnel from the Firecracker will splash onto those troops.

Finally, Firecracker is one of the best cards in Clash Royale as it can deal a lot of area damage to both air and ground troops. Players can unlock it using Chests or Shop Quests.

