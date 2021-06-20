How to use Free Fire Indian server redeem code released for today (June 20th)

Free Fire’s developers periodically release redeem codes on their social media handles. They offer numerous exclusive rewards, but there is generally a time or redemption limit.

Players need to be quick to utilize these codes to claim the rewards. However, many are unaware of the redemption procedure and seek out the steps, which this article will discuss.

Free Fire Indian server new redeem code for today (June 20th)

New redeem code

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Users can only utilize them on the specific redemption website set up by Garena, the Rewards Redemption Site. Here are the steps to use them:

Step 1: First, players need to head to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire here.

Step 2: Once inside, they are required to log in using one of the available methods.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) vs Garena Free Fire: 5 major similarities between the games

Enter the redeem code into the text field and tap on the “Confirm” button

Step 3: They have to paste or type in the respective redeem code into the text field/box.

Step 4: Next, gamers must press the “Confirm” option, and a dialog box reading the rewards and confirming the redemption will pop up.

The rewards are sent to the player’s Free Fire accounts within 24 hours and can be claimed via the in-game mail section. Any form of currency is directly credited.

Login methods and other info

Here are all the login methods that are available on the official Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire

Here are the means to log in on the Rewards Redemption Site:

1) Facebook

2) VK

3) Apple ID

4) Huawei ID

5) Google

6) Twitter

Guest account users must note that they will not be able to use the redeem codes and have to consider binding their accounts.

Also read: Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (June 20th): Free UMP Wilderness Hunter as a reward

Edited by Ravi Iyer