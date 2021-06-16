How to use Free Fire redeem codes easily today (16th June 2021): Step-by-step guide for beginners

Redeem codes have become one of the easiest ways to acquire items in Free Fire. These codes are released by the game's developers and must be claimed from the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, redeem codes have certain restrictions when it comes to usage and can only be claimed by players on specific servers (not worldwide).

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

A step-by-step guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

New players can follow the steps given below to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. They can use the link given below to do so.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Users have to sign in to use the redeem code

Step 2: Players must sign in to the website using the platform they have linked to their Free Fire account. The available platforms are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

Players with guest accounts cannot claim rewards through redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. They are required to link their Free Fire account to one of the available platforms.

Enter the redeem code

Step 3: Next, they should enter the redeem code that has been released for their region.

Step 4: Players can then click on the "Confirm" button. Once the dialog box pops up, they can click on the OK button.

After successful redemption, all rewards will be credited to their account within 24 hours. These rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section.

If a player encounters an error message stating that the redeem code is invalid or redeemed, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further.

