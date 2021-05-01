How to use Free Fire redeem codes in May 2021

Usually, Free Fire redeem codes offer players a variety of in-game rewards for free. The only drawback of this method is that codes have an expiration date, after which they cannot be used to claim the items.

Moreover, these 12 character codes cannot be claimed by users worldwide as they only work in the specified region. Players in other areas will encounter errors while using them.

This article provides users with a step-by-step guide on how they can use Free Fire redeem codes.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to some, several new players are often confused.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes to collect rewards

Following are the steps to use redeem codes in the Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: The rewards can only be claimed via the rewards redemption site. The link for the same is here.

Login with any of the preferred methods

Step 2: Then, players are supposed to log in to their Free Fire account using the method they have linked to their accounts. These include Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

To use the redeem code, players will have to bind their IDs to one of the platforms since guest account holders cannot claim rewards using them.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: Next, they should next enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button. A pop-up will appear, and they can press ok.

Rewards can be collected from the mail section

Step 4: Rewards are usually sent to the accounts within 24 hours of a successful redemption. Players can collect all the items, except currencies, from the mail section as gold and diamond rewards will be credited directly.

Suppose an error is displayed when players are trying to use the redeem code; it is likely that either the code has expired or isn't meant for the given region.

There is no way to bypass these errors. Players can wait for Garena to release a new set of codes for their server/region.

