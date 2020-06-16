How to use grenades in PUBG?

Effectively using grenades in PUBG requires practice and learning.

There are many types of grenades available in the game that require varying levels of expertise and skill to use them.

In every first-person shooting game, grenades are an important part of the weapon system. It is no different in PUBG where you often get a mere seconds to kill your opponent before he/she kills you.

Grenades can be the difference between a kill and death in PUBG. However, effectively using grenades is something that requires practice and learning. Here, we have listed out the things to keep in mind while using grenades in the game.

First and foremost, you must fully familiarise yourself with the controls for using and switching between grenades in PUBG. Using grenades is more about timing and placement rather than quickness or brute force, familiarising oneself with the trajectory and the time it takes for grenade to explode is important in order to effectively use them.

Furthermore, different types of grenades such as frag, smoke and flash-bang have different uses and time taken for explosion. For flashbang and frag grenades, throwing them as close to the position the opponent would be at the time they explode is the idea, while smoke grenades are utilised to block your opponents' view by bursting them at crucial spots to gain advantage.

In PUBG, frag grenades are especially useful when you want to take out opponents hiding inside a house, especially when you don’t want that person to know your position. These grenades can also used to distract opponents and force them out in the open so that you can have a better shot.

Molotov cocktails in PUBG are also another useful type of grenade that light up an area for around twenty seconds. They are tricky to use because even your teammates can acquire damage. Molotov cocktails are mostly used for only short-range battles. If used correctly, they can help in snuffing out opponents and entire squads. Molotov cocktails are best accompanied with a fully-loaded assault rifle to make sure that your opponents cannot escape.

While flash bangs in PUBG are mostly useful in short-range battles, they are also effective when you are trapped inside a house or an area that is under assault from multiple opponents. It gives you the added seconds you require to finish off your opponents. The key to using every grenade in PUBG is accompanying them with gun assault. Opponents can be distracted, fooled and then killed if you are ready with a fully-loaded gun in a good position to finish them off.

Smoke grenades are probably the hardest to use in PUBG, and players often complain that they are too difficult to use. However, sophisticated gamers can gain a very distinct advantage through the use of smoke grenades. They are best used to flush out opponents hiding inside houses and to confuse them with regard to your position.

An effective technique to use the smoke grenade consists of throwing the grenade to the right and then attacking from the other side or vice versa.

Even if the enemy expects you to attack from the other side, they cannot help but keep an eye out for you or your teammates to emerge from the thick smog. Smoke grenades are difficult but fun to use, if used effectively and practiced with.