How to use Guncraft tinkerer in PUBG Mobile

A brief guide on using Guncraft tinkerer in PUBG Mobile.

Customize and make unique gun skins using the new PUBG Mobile tool.

PUBG Mobile Guncraft firearm

PUBG Mobile continues to dominate the mobile gaming market. Tencent has done an impressive job of keeping the players engaged by rolling out constant updates. Most updates of PUBG Mobile carry a lot of new features and additions to the game. Developers add new skins and outfits for weapons and game characters to keep players motivated.

These updates make the game refreshing and exciting at the same time. The developers and publishers also earn a healthy revenue from the game.

A recent PUBG Mobile event introduced by the developers allowed users to collect points, AG, and Classic Crate Coupons. The event also enabled players to craft new skins using the Guncraft firearm.

The Guncraft firearm is a tool to create unique skins for any weapon in PUBG Mobile. The option is available under the workshop tab of the game. There are various options under the Guncraft firearm tool which can customize the weapon of your choice. Some options are locked but purchasable by spending UC.

How to use the tool

PUBG Mobile Guncraft firearm, picture credits: Youtube

After entering the Guncraft section, users will be open to various options on the right side of the interface. There are different color options to choose from. This can help in making a base to work on. The attractive and detailed color options are locked but can be bought using the in-game currency. After choosing an appropriate colour, users can apply different stickers to make the weapons look cool.

The position of the stickers on the gun can be adjusted by clicking on them. One can also rotate the stickers in any direction to fit the style.Users can apply multiple stickers on the weapon and can also flip them. PUBG Mobile is finally giving its players the liberty to give a personal touch to their weapons. The players should participate in the event and try to customize as many guns as possible.