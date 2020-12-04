How to use hydraulics in GTA V: A step-by-step guide for beginners

What's GTA V without old school American muscle cars bouncing all the way to glory while standing at a traffic light?

Hydraulics are modifications usually added to lowriders to adjust their suspension and regulate the ride height of the car. The hydraulic add-on usually ranges between $125,000 to $ 290,000 in GTA V.

Step-by-step Guide for Beginners on How to use the Hydraulics in GTA V

Image via Rockstar Games

Knowing how to control the hydraulics in GTA V plays a big role in the height of the jump or the quality of the stunt. The more the player is accustomed to the controls, the higher the jump or cooler the stunts.

For those who are completely new to the concept of lowriders and hydraulics in GTA V, it may seem slightly intimidating. But it's not at all difficult to master. The steps to getting good at "car dancing" on PC are as follows:

Pressing down the X button and the car will adjust the height. On pressing down the X button for half a second and then releasing, the car will jump. Quick taps will cause the car to have quick small bounces.

Pressing down the X button and then pressing A would make the car lean left. Releasing them together would make the left side jump.

Pressing down the X button and then pressing D would make the car lean right. Releasing them together would make the right side jump.

For the front wheel bounces, players have to press down the X and press Left Shift or press 8 (this one depends on if the number pad is included in the controls or not). Properly syncing the two keys would result in a high bounce.

The back wheels would bounce if X and Left CTRL or Numpad 5 keys are pressed together.

Mixing and matching these key combinations would result in some really cool moves.

The video below shows how to effectively work around the hydraulic controls in GTA V.

Advertisement

There are also different tiers of hydraulics in the game that players can slap onto their vehicles at Benny's customs. The higher the tier of the hydraulics, the more expensive it is.