How to use Indian region Free Fire redeem codes on official rewards website (May 20)

Free Fire players eagerly wait for Garena to release new redeem codes as they offer them an easier route at laying their hands on some of the fantastic in-game items at no cost.

These are released on Free Fire's official handles and include both letters as well as numbers. Also, these codes have a specific threshold, and after its expiration, they cannot be used further. Therefore, players must be very quick to claim them.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the India server.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Jash: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Obtaining rewards using Free Fire redeem code for India region

Free Fire redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Guitar Basher which is one of the available rewards

Note: Free Fire redeem codes cannot be used all over the world and can only be claimed by users in specific servers/regions. As stated above, it is intended for players on the Indian server, and others will encounter a message stating,

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Before going ahead, it is essential to point out that all Free Fire redeem codes can only be claimed from the game’s official rewards redemption website.

Players can follow these steps to redeem the rewards using these codes:

Step 1: First, users must visit the 'Free Fire Rewards Redemption site' for the reason stated above. The link is given below:

Website: Click here

Use any of the available platforms

Step 2: Then, they must simply log in to their Free Fire ID with the platform linked to it. If players have guest IDs, they can link their account with any of the following to use the code: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: After users have logged in to the website, they should enter the code in the text field.

Step 4: Next, press the confirm button. After this, a dialog box appears, press ok to finish the redemption procedure.

Rewards can be claimed from mail section

Step 5: The rewards can be collected from the mail section in-game.

Note: Rewards will be sent to players within 24 hours of redeeming them.

Also, an error during the redemption process saying that the code is redeemed, invalid or expired, means that this code cannot be used to obtain the items.

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube channel stats, and more in May 2021