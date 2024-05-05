How to use Knight in Clash Royale

Knight in Clash Royale is a mainstay in any deck, the Knight has a moderate hit point total, consistent damage output, quick movement, and unparalleled defensive and counter-pushing power. The Knight consistently demonstrates its value on the battlefield, whether it is by leading powerful counterattacks, tanking for win conditions, or intercepting opposing units.

Knowing how to use this unwavering warrior strategically will be essential to defeating your rivals and winning the Clash Royale arenas.

Strategies to use Knight in Clash Royale

1) Defensive versatility

Evolved Knight (Image via Supercell)

The Knight in Clash Royale is a strong defensive card that can be used to neutralize a variety of hostile forces. It is a good counter to low to medium-hitpoint soldiers like skeletons, goblins, and archers due to its middling hitpoints and respectable damage output.

By placing the Knight in the middle of your side of the arena, you can draw opposing soldiers to it and use your towers to take out their units while the Knight takes damage. This not only creates a counter-push opportunity with the remaining Knight but also aids in defending against opposing pushes.

The Knight in Clash Royale is very skilled at intercepting and neutralizing enemy support troops like Musketeers, Wizards, and Mega Archer because of its melee assault and comparatively fast movement speed. Through proper elixir management and timely Knight deployment, you can easily fend off enemy attacks and keep control of your side of the arena.

2) Counter-pushing potential

Counter-pushing potential (Image via Supercell)

The Knight's ability to switch between defense and attack with ease and produce powerful counter-pushes that surprise opponents is one of its main advantages. Once the Knight has successfully repelled an opposing onslaught, you can use it in conjunction with other powerful spells or troops to mount a devastating counterattack.

For instance, the Knight in Clash Royale can march toward the opposing tower by clearing away hostile troops with the use of spells like Fireball. As an alternative, you can put a lot of pressure on the opponent's defenses by using high-damage troops like the Hog Rider or Mini P.E.K.K.A. to support the Knight and force them to use elixir for defense while your Knight keeps dealing damage.

You can secure valuable tower damage or perhaps a tower takedown by using the Knight's defensive prowess and counter-pushing potential to produce momentum swings in your favor.

3) Tanking for win conditions

Wall Breakers are a win condition card (Image via Supercell)

The Knight in Clash Royale is a great tank for win conditions like the Miner, Wall Breakers, etc. in addition to its defensive value and counter-pushing powers. You can protect your win condition unit from enemy attacks and give it the cover it needs to reach the opposing tower by positioning the Knight in front of the troop in Clash Royale.

Because of the Knight's resilience, it may withstand damage from hostile soldiers and defensive structures, allowing valuable time for your win condition to do damage. In addition, the Knight is a cost-effective option for restoring your win condition and sustaining offensive pressure during the game due to its very low elixir cost.

Check out more articles on this game: