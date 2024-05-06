How to use Minions in Clash Royale

Minions in Clash Royale can greatly expand your tactical toolkit if you add them to your deck. These nimble aerial units are excellent at both attack and defense, providing adaptability and flexibility in various game situations. Whether you're an experienced player trying to improve your tactics or a novice trying to add variety to your deck, becoming an expert at using Minions will take your Clash Royale games to new levels.

In this guide, we examine the nuances of using Minions skillfully, including how to use them for spell baiting, ground unit assistance, and air defense.

Strategies to use Minions in Clash Royale

1) Air defense and counter-push potential

Counter-push potential (Image via Supercell)

Minions in Clash Royale are a great defense against cards like Balloon since they are excellent at countering air troops. By positioning Minions near your towers, you can quickly neutralize approaching enemies, reducing damage and commanding the battlefield.

Furthermore, Minions are inexpensive to use, so you can swiftly respond to unforeseen air attacks with them, giving you flexibility in your defensive tactics.

Use Minions as a counter-push basis and for defense. Once your minions have successfully repelled an opposing advance, position a tank unit in front of them to launch a powerful attacking wave. This disrupts your opponent's plan and can create an opening for a decisive attack on their towers by pressuring them to commit resources to fend off your counter-push.

2) Supporting ground troops and distraction tactics

Ground troops (Image via Supercell)

Even though they are airborne troops, Minions in Clash Royale can still be a great asset to your ground forces. Minions can target and remove enemy troops, such as Minion Horde, Skeleton Army, or Goblin Gang, that are a threat to your advance when partnered with a powerful ground unit like Giant or Hog Rider in Clash Royale.

By maximizing the effectiveness of your offensive operations, this synergy makes sure that your ground soldiers can move freely in the direction of enemy towers. Additionally, Minions in Clash Royale can be used to deflect enemy fire from more susceptible troops by acting as useful distractions.

By carefully positioning Minions to deflect opponent attacks or divert attention away from defensive constructions like Inferno Tower, you can purchase valuable time before your main offensive can begin dealing damage unchecked. This diversionary maneuver can upset your opponent's defensive formation and open the door for a successful attack, swinging the tide of the fight in your favor.

3) Baiting spells and creating pressure

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Minions in Clash Royale are a powerful baiting tactic that you can use to draw out opposing spells, especially Arrows, Fireball, and Zap. You can compel your opponent to use up their spells before they should by using Minions with other swarm units like Goblin Gang or Skeleton Army. This will expose their defenses to more waves of soldiers or spells in Clash Royale.

Furthermore, your opponent may feel pressured to commit resources to counter the impending aerial menace as a result of the threat provided by Minions. Forcing inferior moves and upsetting their elixir management can give you a tactical edge. You can control the match's tempo and the direction of conflict by taking advantage of the psychological effects of having Minions on the battlefield.

Check out more articles on Clash Royale: