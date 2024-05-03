How to use Mother Witch in Clash Royale

Mother Witch in Clash Royale is a powerful Legendary card known for her ability to alter opponents on the battlefield. Her special strategic advantage comes from her capacity to create Piglets from opposing troops or buildings upon striking. This adaptable card offers strong support on both the offensive and defensive ends and excels at neutralizing swarm units.

It is essential to comprehend her mechanics, ideal placement, and synergies to fully utilize her potential.

Strategies to use Mother Witch in Clash Royale

1) Understanding the Mother Witch's mechanics and strengths

The Mother Witch in Clash Royale is a special Legendary card with many uses. Her main job is to create Piglets anytime she destroys opposing soldiers or structures. The level and stats of the unit from which they were transformed are passed down to these Piglets.

She can counter-push with great support and is especially effective against swarm troops thanks to this ability. Her damage output and moderate hit points also make her a respectable stand-alone unit for both offense and defense. It's essential to comprehend these dynamics to use her successfully.

2) Placement and timing

Mother Witch on the right (Image via Supercell)

The Mother Witch in Clash Royale must be used with precision in both timing and placement. Her best use can be made by properly positioning her behind tanks or with other support troops. It's best to position her close to the center of the battlefield when facing swarm units like Skeleton Army or Goblin Gang so that her splash damage hits as many targets as possible and produces more Piglets.

That said, if you deal with single-target units like Musketeer or Mini P.E.K.K.A., you can still help your defense and allow her to attack safely if you position her behind your defensive buildings.

It's also very important to time her deployment. She can be utilized either proactively to help your pushes or reactively to stop enemy ones. You can choose when to deploy her for the greatest effect by keeping an eye on your opponent's elixir count and card cycle in Clash Royale.

3) Synergies and combos

Mother Witch with Lumberjack (Image via Supercell)

The Mother Witch in Clash Royale works well with many different cards, but especially with ones that defend her or gain from her Piglet progeny. She may produce powerful pushes when paired with tanky units like Giant or Golem since the Piglets she releases during her attacks can deflect opposing defenses and do more damage.

In addition, the Mother Witch can be combined with spells in Clash Royale like Freeze to subdue enemy forces and make it easier for her to produce Piglets. Maximizing the Mother Witch's potential on the battlefield can be achieved by experimenting with various card combinations and discovering synergies that work well for your style of play.

