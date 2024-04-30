How to use Night Witch in Clash Royale

Night Witch in Clash Royale is a strong card that can influence battle results in the game. Understanding the Night Witch is crucial for victory on the battlefield. To use this card effectively, you'll need to take into account factors such as preemptive counterplay methods, synergy with other cards, and smart deployment tactics. This article will provide you with all the information you need to use the Night Witch in Clash Royale matches regardless of your level of experience.

Strategies to use Night Witch in Clash Royale

1) Strategic placement and support

Strategic placement (Image via Supercell)

The Night Witch in Clash Royale can be fully utilized with careful placement and the right kind of assistance. The Night Witch spawns Bats instead of regular melee troops, which gives you air support and adds another level of strategy intricacy. When using the Night Witch, think about positioning her behind a powerful unit, such as a Golem or a Giant.

This enables her to produce Bats continuously to support the tank and cause more damage to hostile troops and fortifications. She will also have more time to gather elixir for a greater push if you position her at the back. This will also guarantee you have enough supplies to support her and any extra troops you deploy with her.

2) Combo synergy

Night Witch in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

A wide range of cards work well with Night Witch, especially those that balance her weaknesses. She can be paired with splash damage units such as the Wizard or the Baby Dragon to help clear away waves of enemy troops so she can move forward with other ground units and attack enemy towers.

In addition, dealing with air forces who could threaten her and her hatched Bats can be done by offering her assistance from ranged attackers such as the Musketeer or the Electro Wizard.

Spells in Clash Royale like the Fireball and the Zap can also be used to undermine defensive structures or destroy enemy troops, making it easier for the Night Witch and her allies to advance. Try out several combinations to determine which one best complements your playstyle and counters the deck of your opponent.

3) Counterplay awareness

Counterplay (Image via Supercell)

The Night Witch in Clash Royale is a powerful attacking card, but you still need to be mindful of potential counterplays from your opponent. As a melee unit, she is vulnerable to heavy-damage spells like Lightning or Fireball, which can quickly destroy her and the Bats she spawns if they are not sufficiently blocked. Air-targeting troops such as the Mega Minion or the Minions can also easily defeat her.

To lessen these dangers, think about adding cards like the Ice Golem or the Tornado to your deck that can deflect or destroy hostile soldiers that are aiming for the Night Witch. Using the Night Witch to her full potential and winning Clash Royale battles require you to be aware of your opponent's possible counters and adjust your plan accordingly.

Check out more articles on this game: