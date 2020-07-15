How to use PS4 controller in COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) provides players with a refreshing experience because of the exciting content present in the game. They get to enjoy the distinct game modes prevalent across numerous maps.

COD Mobile consists of various new aspects, as compared to other games of the same genre on the mobile platform. One of the most unique aspects is its controller support. This feature enables players to use an external controller or joystick and have a better experience in terms of gameplay.

This feature helps many players who aren’t used to the controls on mobile devices. In this article, we will explain how players can play COD Mobile using a PS4 controller.

How to play COD Mobile with a PS4 controller

Users first have to pair their phones with the PS4 controller:

Step 1: Go to the ‘Bluetooth’ settings on the device to pair the controller.

Step 2: Press the ‘pair new device’ option present in the settings.

Step 3: Hold the PS and share buttons on the controller; it will then appear on the list of devices that can be paired on the phone.

Step 4: Pair the mobile with the controller from this list.

The player should first make sure that they have enabled the ‘allow to use controller’ setting.

How to enable the allow to use controller settings

To enable the settings, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile, on the main screen press the settings icon present on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll right and find 'controller' settings.

Step 3: The players will able to find the required setting. They can toggle it in order to use controller on their device.

The game provides players with an option to alter the controller settings, and they can adjust the sensitivity based on their preference. To get adjusted to the controller, players should play some TDMs before they start playing ranked.