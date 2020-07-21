One would imagine that a mobile version of perhaps the most elaborate first-person shooting game of all time cannot possibly pack in everything from its origins. However, this statement doesn't stand true in the case of COD Mobile.

Apart from the standard in-game features that include detailed Loadout, diverse game modes and scores of weapon skins and outfits, COD Mobile also has the option of Spray, something that game loyalists were delighted to see.

How to use the Spray feature in COD Mobile

On your COD Mobile home screen, you can find the Loadout button at the bottom.

Home screen: androidheadlines.com

Upon selecting it, the Loadout menu will appear.

Loadout menu: Activision

Within this menu, you will find five buttons on the top, denoting the five main toggle points in the Loadout. Select the one indicated by a 'thumbs up' icon.

This brings forth the Loadout - Customization menu, which has two sub-options, Celebration and Spray. The selection of the latter reveals a long list of potential Spray images you can choose from.

Select the Spray you want and click on 'Equip' to add it to your slot.

Advertisement

Spray selection: Reddit

To use this feature in the game, go to the 'thumbs up' icon on the top right of the in-game screen. Upon clicking it, you will see a wheel comprising of all your selected Celebrations and Sprays.

Aim your gun at a wall or the ground, and select the Spray of your choice. It instantly gets imprinted on the wall, for your entire team (and your opponents) to admire.

Spray in gameplay: gurugamer.com

The coolest thing about this feature is that the Spray image remains intact throughout the game, irrespective of your death.

However, if you try to embellish the same Spray or a new one in the same match, the previous one automatically disappears, leaving only the latest addition in its wake. There are many different Sprays available to be added to your COD Mobile collection, and they can be unlocked through the Battle Pass rewards, quests and shops.

While using sprays doesn't really enhance the gameplay in any concrete way, it helps COD Mobile players to personalize their gaming experience further.