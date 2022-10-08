How to use Trade Rocket in No Man's Sky Waypoint

No Man's Sky players generally have to travel from one place to another when they want to sell their accumulated wares on the market to earn in-game currency. Fortunately, Hello Games have decided to make that element of the game much easier with the introduction of personal Trade Rockets in the latest 4.0 update.

The latest Waypoint update in No Man's Sky has brought a plethora of new and overhauled features for newcomers and veterans alike. The 4.0 update was released along with the game's launch on Nintendo Switch and featured changes like an auto-save system, visual effects overhauls, custom game modes, and much more.

One such addition has been the personal Trade Rocket system, and this article guides you on how to use them.

How players can get and use their Trade Rockets in No Man's Sky

The Waypoint update adds a Trade Rocket as an unlockable upgrade for players' Exosuits. The rocket can be called by players from anywhere onto a planetary surface. By loading and launching it towards the nearest local Space Station, players can automatically sell their items on the Galactic Trade Network.

So, how do you unlock and use this new feature? Interested players can follow the steps mentioned below to use the Trade Rockets in-game:

Once you are inside your world in-game, summon the Anomaly by bringing up the Quick Menu and calling it. Once the Anomaly arrives, go inside.

Trade Rocket (Image via No Man's Sky)

Make your way to Selene, who sells Exosuit Research Upgrades. You can find them on the first floor at the rear. Once you interact with them and open up the tree of available upgrades, you will find the Trade Rocket option. It requires 90 Nanites to purchase, provided you already have the Haz-Mat Gauntlet. Once purchased, you can leave the Anomaly.

Installing Trade Rocket (Image via No Man's Sky)

Once in your inventory, you can install the Trade Rocket in a Technology slot. The latest Waypoint update means technologies can only be installed in Technology slots. To complete the installation, you will need 90 Di-Hydrogen, 2 Wiring Looms, and 120 Tritium.

Summoning (Image via Hello Games)

You will now be able to summon the Trade Rocket. Stand on a planet's surface, open the Quick Menu, and summon the Trade Rocket from the same option that you use to summon your ship.

Loading up (Image via Hello Games)

The Trade Rocket will arrive shortly and looks quite glorious, thanks to the recent visual overhaul. You can load the Trade Rocket with items from your inventory. You will be able to see how much money you will receive and you can then choose to launch it.

Lift off (Image via Hello Games)

Watch it fly into space and the money will be added to your purse.

No Man's Sky has received a number of major updates in 2022 itself, which introduced a slew of new content and changed how players experienced the exploration title. Waypoint takes it even further, especially with the Trade Rocket mechanism and the auto-save feature.

Hello Games' Managing Director Sean Murray has assured fans that there will be even more updates arriving for No Man's Sky and players will have to wait and see what they are. It is always interesting to see how far this particular space exploration title has come ever since its disastrous launch and it does not look like Hello Games is stopping anytime soon.

