How to view your Steam Year in Review 2023

The Steam Year in Review 2023 is now available to users who have a working account on one of the world's largest digital PC gaming stores. Steam seems to have acknowledged the positive feedback it received from the community in 2022 and has brought back the popular feature once again. Additionally, there seem to be other stats that you can check.

The Steam Year in Review 2023 is an aggregation of all your annual stats and showcases many interesting insights. It displays the total number of games that you have played, your top 3 played games, and how you fared compared to the rest of the community.

This year, Steam seems to have made the overall process even easier for the community to access. This article explains how you can do so.

Steps to view your Steam Year in Review 2023 stats

You can check the stats on your PC client, Steam's website, or the mobile app. Thankfully, the process is largely automated, making it easy for you to check your stats. Follow the steps below:

Your Steam stats can be shared (Image via Steam)

Go to Steam's website on any browser, the mobile app, or the PC client.

Log in to your account. This is mandatory to check your stats.

On the home screen, you will find the Steam Year in Review 2023 prompt.

Click on it, and a new page will open.

This page includes all the detailed stats of your video game exploits in 2023.

Additionally, you can share your achievements by following these steps:

Click on "Share Link" at the top of the stats page.

You can download a large part of the stats as a customized image.

You can also share your link by copying it.

There are also additional options for posting directly on your social media accounts, such as Facebook (you will first need to connect it to your Steam account).

What stats are available in Steam Year in Review 2023?

As mentioned, there are plenty of insights for you to explore. Here are some key observations that you might be interested in:

Total number of games you have played in 2023, and how many of them were new titles.

Total number of achievements that you have unlocked, including the count for Rare ones.

A comparison between you and the Steam community's media numbers in terms of achievements unlocked and games played.

A spider chart that roughly demonstrates the types of games you played (split between genres).

A detailed analysis of the top 3 games that you have played.

The Steam Year in Review 2023 also showcases the amount of time you have spent on games throughout the entire year. This is demonstrated in the form of a bar graph split between different months.