How to watch Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 APAC Challenge Finals

The seven-day Challenge Finals stage of the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series Season 6 APAC will kick off on February 10, 2025. It is scheduled to be held at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, Malaysia. A total of 12 teams will battle for five spots in the Mobile Masters 2025, which will be held in April 2025. The SPS Finals boasts a total prize pool of $150,000.

The contest is planned to be played in two phases: Group Stage and Playoffs. The 12 MLBB teams have been divided into two groups for the Group Stage, which will take place from February 10 to 12, 2025. The top three teams from each group will compete in the Playoffs, scheduled from February 14 to 16, 2025.

When and where to watch SPS MLBB S6 APAC Challenge Finals

Fans can enjoy the contest live at the venue in Johor, Malaysia. It will begin at 11 pm IST or 13:30 (GMT + 8). The Finale will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch in several languages. Here are the names of channels on the different platforms:

YouTube - ESL Asia, MLBB Esports

Facebook - ESL Asia

Twitch - ESL Asia

Participating clubs in SPS APAC Challenge Finals

12 teams have been divided equally into two groups for the Group Stage of the contest. Here are the lineups:

Group A

Bigetron Esports ONIC Philippines See You Soon Selangor Red Giants Team Flash Team Liquid ID

Group B

Aurora Gaming EVOS Holy Falcon Esports ONIC RRQ Hoshi Team Falcons PH

In Group A, Team Flash will face Team Liquid in their first match. ONIC Philippines will play against Bigetron, while See You Soon will contest against Selangor Red Giants in their initial battle.

In Group B, Evos Holy will fight against popular MLBB club RRQ Hoshi in their opening match. ONIC will face Team Falcons, while Falcon Esports will compete against Aurora Gaming.

Six out of these 12 participating clubs have been invited directly to the Challenge Finals, while the remaining have been chosen from the previous stage, Challenge Season. Interestingly, the AP.Bren roster will play for Team Falcons in this event.

The Challenge Season was held from January 6 to 12, 2025. ONIC Philippines, RRQ Hoshi, Evos Holy, and Bigetron were top performers in their respective groups of the previous stage. Aurora Gaming and Team Lineup had a disappointing run in their initial matches but then bounced back in the LCQ and earned a spot in the Challenge Finals.

