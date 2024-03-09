How to win with bait decks in Clash Royale

If you want to win with bait decks in Clash Royale, you must use a card placement strategy to draw out your opponent's counters and take advantage of their weaknesses. The main goal of bait decks is to overwhelm opponents with a wide range of threats, forcing them to waste their few counters or risk taking a lot of damage.

This article will examine the fundamental ideas behind using bait decks to win, as well as tactics for applying pressure, anticipating opponent reactions, and keeping the upper hand throughout the game.

Strategies to win with bait decks in Clash Royale

1) Create pressure with multiple threats

Bait decks are excellent at applying pressure because they can field several scary cards at once that demand diverse reactions from your opponent. Goblin Barrel, Princess, Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, and Minion Horde are examples of common bait cards in Clash Royale.

Through continuous deck rotation and proper card placement, you compel your adversary to cast spells or deal troops with splash damage before they should.

For instance, you can instantly punish your opponent by using a Goblin Barrel if they counter your Goblin Gang using their Log or Zap. Having more than one bait card in your deck makes it more likely that you will surprise your opponent and deliver serious damage to their towers.

2) Predict your opponent's counters in Clash Royale

When using bait decks in Clash Royale, it's important to predict your opponent's counters and time your bait cards appropriately. Keep an eye on how your opponent rotates their cards and guess which ones they'll use to counter your bait cards. If they frequently counter your Minion Horde with Arrows, for example, you can bait them out by first using a Goblin Barrel, then the Minion Horde when their Arrows are no longer in rotation.

Similarly, you can bait out your opponent's spell before launching your Goblin Barrel if they regularly counter your Goblin Barrel with spells. To do this, place a Princess or Goblin Gang near the back of your arena.

You can take advantage of your opponent's weaknesses and win by anticipating their actions and modifying your bait technique accordingly.

3) Maintain pressure and control

You need to manage the game's pace and provide constant pressure on your opponent to win with bait decks. To maintain pressure and make your opponent respond to your bait cards, keep rotating through your deck. If you want to cycle through your deck rapidly and keep an offensive presence on the battlefield, use inexpensive cycle cards like Skeletons or Ice Spirit.

Furthermore, regulate the game's tempo by effectively using your elixir and using its benefits. You can keep your opponent on the defensive and win by overpowering their defenses if you manage the game's tempo and apply constant pressure with your bait cards.

