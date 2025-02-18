How to win a science victory in Civilization 7

Winning a science victory in Civilization 7 helps players prove that knowledge is power. Instead of conquering the world through war or culture, you can focus on researching advanced technologies and launching the first manned space mission.

To achieve this, you must build a launch pad and complete the staffed space flight project in the modern age. However, to get there quickly, you must invest in science from the very beginning of the game.

In this guide, we will walk you through how to secure a science victory in Civilization 7, from the antiquity age to the modern age.

Science victory walkthrough for Civilization 7

1) Antiquity age

Research writing is important for science victory (Image via 2K Games)

The first step toward a science victory is to research writing, which unlocks libraries. Libraries will significantly boost your science output, allowing you to unlock new technologies faster.

After this, work toward mathematics to gain access to academies, which provide even more science. At the same time, collect codices by researching tech masteries and displaying them in libraries, academies, and palaces. This will give you science legacy points, which will carry over and speed up progress in later ages.

Aside from science, you also need a strong food supply and production to keep up with city growth and research. Your cities must be able to support specialists later in the game, so prioritize building infrastructure that increases food and production output while still expanding your knowledge.

2) Exploration age

Exploration age in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

Once you enter the exploration age, your focus should shift to education, which unlocks universities and specialists. Specialists are powerful because they boost science production, but they also consume extra food and reduce city happiness.

To prevent stagnation, build farms and happiness-related buildings while strategically placing specialists in your scientific districts.

At this stage, it’s also essential to improve tile yields. You must increase the science output of non-city-center tiles, first aiming for tiles that produce 20 yield and then progressing to 40 yield or higher. The best way to do this is by placing specialists on tiles that already have high adjacency bonuses or by researching policies that enhance science output.

The key challenge in this era is balancing science, food, and happiness. If your cities stop growing due to lack of food, your scientific progress will slow down. If your people are unhappy, they may start revolting, reducing your science yields. Keep an eye on these factors as you move toward the modern age.

3) Modern age

Modern age in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

The modern age is where all your preparation pays off. The first step is to research flight and construct an aerodrome in a well-developed city. Once that is done, complete the Trans-Oceanic Flight Project, followed by aerodynamics, which unlocks the Break the Sound Barrier Project. Both of these projects are necessary steps toward developing space technology.

Next, research rocketry and build a launch pad in one of your cities. This will allow you to complete the Launch Satellite Project, proving your civilization’s capability for space exploration.

Staffed space flight project is the final step towards science victory (Image via 2K Games)

However, to win the game, you must go one step further and finish the Staffed Space Flight Project. This will take several turns, so make sure no other civilization completes their own victory condition before you. If they do, use espionage or sabotage to slow them down while you complete your mission.

Adopting the right ideology, such as communism, can provide additional bonuses for production, which speeds up scientific projects. If you follow these steps and prioritize science throughout the game, you will successfully launch your manned space mission and secure a science victory in Civilization 7.

