How to win Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater Championship in Honkai Star Rail?

The Championship in Jarilo-VI does not offer any rewards to the winner. The Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater Championship, on the other hand, offers three different achievements. This competition also attracts more skilled contenders, making it more challenging to win. One drawback of the Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater Championship is that participants can only compete once, and the achievement they earn becomes permanent.

This means players only have one chance to acquire the desired achievement. As a result, some may hesitate to participate for fear of earning a lesser achievement.

Fortunately, they can aim to win the Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater Championship in Honkai: Star Rail. The game offers an improved chance of acquiring their desired achievement.

Step-by-step guide for Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater

If you want to activate the Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater Championship, first teleport to the Central Starskiff Haven. Once you arrive, make your way towards the food stall located in the southern direction.

After arriving at the food stall in the southern part of the Central Starskiff Haven in Honkai: Star Rail, initiate a conversation with the owner regarding the Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater Championship. Express your interest in participating by selecting the "I'm in!" option.

The owner may suggest that players talk to the other contenders to go through the "diplomacy" stage, but it is entirely optional. Skipping this stage will not have any impact on the competition.

To emerge victorious in the Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater Championship, players must select the "Drink as much as you want!" option when prompted. It is essential to note that the last set of choices provided will determine the type of achievement obtained. Each option presents a unique outcome, and the player must select wisely to secure their desired achievement.

Let’s eat. Let’s eat! : From Hero to Zero achievement (lose)

: From Hero to Zero achievement (lose) Place your buns over to someone else! : All Is Fair in Love and War achievement (win)

: All Is Fair in Love and War achievement (win) I really can’t eat anymore…: Fair and Square achievement (win)

The third option allows players to win the match fairly. Conversely, the second is winning by cheating, while in the first, the Trailblazer will pass out and lose the competition.

Completing this covert Xianzhou Luofu Competitive Eater in Honkai: Star Rail will provide players with a generous reward of 10 Strale and access to the recipe for the coveted Tasty Field Nutrient Bar. This delectable treat can be created using the synthesizer, and the following ingredients are required:

Basic Ingredients x5 : Purchasable from a shop in Honkai: Star Rail Administrative District or by destroying objects.

: Purchasable from a shop in Honkai: Star Rail Administrative District or by destroying objects. Protein Rice x3 : Can be gained from Central Starskiff Haven’s Grocery Stand, from defeating enemies, or from destroying destructible objects.

: Can be gained from Central Starskiff Haven’s Grocery Stand, from defeating enemies, or from destroying destructible objects. Ambergis of Abundance x1: Beat enemies like the Mara-Struck for this item.

The Tasty Field Nutrient Bar is a highly beneficial food that provides a defensive boost during gameplay. Consuming this delicious snack increases the maximum HP of allies by 14% + 360, making it an ideal choice when facing challenging bosses.

Additionally, it is an excellent option for Honkai: Star Rail healers such as Natasha and Bailu, as it enhances their healing abilities.

