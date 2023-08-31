Using Genshin Impact Redeem Codes is an easy way to get free Primogems, Mora, and other rewards. A vital detail to mention about these new Genshin codes is that most of them will expire. The only one that is never set to be unusable in the future is GENSHINGIFT. All other Genshin Impact codes will be featured in the list below.

Before then, it is worth mentioning that Travelers must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to be eligible for most Genshin Impact Redeem Codes. The only exceptions are the aforementioned GENSHINGIFT and certain promotions like Prime Gaming bundles.

Grab Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for September 2023

The list of active codes is provided below (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all active Genshin Impact Redeem Codes to use in September 2023:

2S84JS839T8R

GENSHINGIFT

Discord Nitro promotion (unique for every player)

HoYoFEST 2023 (unique for every player)

Using the Genshin codes in 2023 will give you these rewards:

2S84JS839T8R: 60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit

50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit Discord Nitro promotion: 60 Primogems + 10x Hero's Wit + 100,000 Mora + 5x Eminent Share Bundle + 5x Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich

60 Primogems + 10x Hero's Wit + 100,000 Mora + 5x Eminent Share Bundle + 5x Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich HoYoFEST 2023: 20,000 Mora

Note that every Version Update also features three new Genshin codes that only last a day. These will typically get released 10~13 days before a new patch when the Special Program livestreams air. Using all three Redeem Codes will award you with 300 Primogems and other small freebies.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes?

This is what the official website normally looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers have two options for using new Genshin codes in 2023:

Enter them on the official website (genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift). Enter them in the game.

This article will include a guide on both methods for the reader's convenience. Let's start with the website method. Here's what you do:

Visit the official website for this game and check out the Redeem section. Log in if you're not already logged in yet. Select the server you normally play on. Your Character Nickname will automatically show up if you are logged in and usually use that server. Paste the Redemption Code. Click on Redeem.

Repeat the process for all available Genshin Impact Redeem Codes.

This is the game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, Travelers can enter Genshin codes via the game. Here's what you do:

Boot up the game. Pause. Select the Settings option from the Paimon Menu. Go to Account. Select the Redeem Now option. Paste the code. Pick the Exchange option.

Pick either the website or game method, depending on what is more convenient to you. Note that all codes can only be used once per account. You cannot use anything that is expired. Note that the website and game will notify you of any potential errors, such as if the code is expired or if what you entered doesn't exist.

This guide includes Genshin codes that are available worldwide. Some collaborations may consist of more than what's listed here, but those are typically limited to just one region. If you happen to be eligible for those codes, you can enter them in either the official website or game for further rewards.

