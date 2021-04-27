Huge ban wave hits Red Dead Online as Rockstar cracks down on mod menu users

Red Dead Redemption 2's player count fell recently when Rockstar Games began handing out bans to users of a popular mod menu.

Following in GTA Online's footsteps, Rockstar Games has taken the initiative to crack down on cheaters in Red Dead Online as well. The incident was brought to light by YouTuber and content creator Hazard, who compiled the evidence and the responses from Mod creators in the video below.

Also read: 5 reasons why GTA Vice City is one of the most iconic titles in the series

Red Dead Online mod menu and cheaters banned in latest ban wave

As detailed in the video, multiple users recently came forward on various GTA Forums and the mod maker's Discord channel to post that they had been handed bans that vary from 30-day suspensions to permanent bans.

The mod maker can be seen frantically assuring users that a workaround had been found before the cheat went offline completely. With Rockstar Games recently taking legal action against GTA Online mod menu makers Luna, it could be possible that a cease and desist order is on its way for the Red Dead Online cheat makers as well.

A nefarious tool hated by players who spend their hours in Rockstar's games legitimately, mod menus are essentially hacks that give players not just an unfair advantage in Red Dead Online and GTA Online, but also allows them to alter server side settings like spawning objects, changing time of day and even kicking other players out of a session.

Advertisement

The news of Rockstar's actions against players who use unfair means to gain an advantage in Red Dead Online is indeed a treat to those who not only spend their hard earned money in-game, but also for those who invest hours upon hours in each online universe.

Also read: 5 best MK II weapons in GTA Online that are perfect for missions