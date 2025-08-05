Humble Choice August 2025 reveals Persona 5 Royal, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and more

Humble Bundle has revealed the full lineup for Humble Choice August 2025, and it's a banger. Boasting eight unique games ranging from indies to AAA hits, the selection ranges from underrated gems like Lil Gator Game to the universally acclaimed JRPG Persona 5 Royal. All of this for just $12 makes this month's Humble Choice a no-brainer for gamers.

Ad

Read on to know everything included in Humble Choice August 2025. Here are the details.

Also Read: 5 reasons to play Persona 5 Royal in 2025

All games included in Humble Choice August 2025

Persona 5 Royal

Ad

Trending

Starting with the best in Humble Choice August 2025 is SEGA and ATLUS's most iconic JRPG yet in the Megami Tensei series. First released for PlayStation 4 in 2019 as an enhanced version of the 2016 original, players will embark on a supernatural journey as a group of high school students who must infiltrate the hearts of adults and change their malicious intent.

All of this is achieved in a visual style that the game is synonymous with and topped by the developer's signature One More turn-based battle system, as players command a series of demons, monsters, deities, and other supernatural beings. At the same time, they must manage school life on a daily basis, which is where the game's iconic Confidant system comes in.

Ad

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Ad

Set in the fictional world of New Eden, this action-RPG from Life Is Strange and Vampyr developer DONTNOD is another supernatural romp full of surprise and mystery. As dual protagonist ghost hunters, Red and Antea, the game sees players contend with the duo's dynamics as the latter becomes a ghost.

Now, they must travel through New Eden, solving hauntings, while contending with malevolent paranormal forces in hack & slash combat via a unique human-and-ghost switching mechanic, each hero boasting distinct playstyles. At the same time, they must make tough choices in this story-focused narrative that is a must-pick-up from the Humble Choice August 2025 selections.

Ad

My Time at Sandroc

Ad

The third entry in Chinese developer Pathea Games' My Time series is their most ambitious. This open-world farm sim game offers a cozy adventure as players must settle down in the aftermath of a cataclysmic event in a quaint desert town. From resource gathering to engaging in varied mini-games, there are ample ways to stay busy.

Things ramp up further with forays into forgotten high-tech dungeons and crafting whatever players desire, with a focus on crafting and home decor. Topped by distinct challenges introduced by the game's arid setting, like water shortages and scarcity of wood for building, My Time at Sandrock handily stands apart from its peers.

Ad

Let's School

Ad

Pathea Games deviates from their farming life sim series with a campus management sim in the form of Let's School, debuting in Humble Choice August 2025. This 2023 game puts players in the shoes of a principal who must manage and grow a school. This includes overseeing students and constructing the academic institution where they will learn and grow.

With a myriad of ways things can go wrong, from school events like protests to natural disasters, this school management game will surely appeal to a niche. Keeping everyone happy and everything running smoothly while personalizing the school as desired forms the basis of gameplay and makes for a great alternative to Sandrock in Humble Choice August 2025.

Ad

Lil Gator Game

Ad

Playtonic and MegaWobble come together for a cute cel-shaded adventure that is memorable from start to finish and is featured in Humble Choice August 2025. In Lil Gator Game, players control a young gator who must convince his older sister to play with him by exploring a sandbox while role-playing alongside his friends.

This is a pretty casual experience that sees players play at their own pace, as the only goals are to complete non-linear objectives while making new friends, seeing new sights, and gathering new collectibles across a handcrafted sandbox world teeming with secrets. While it isn't a long adventure, there is ample charm here to keep players hooked.

Ad

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip

Ad

The cozy games don't stop with Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip being another gem in the Humble Bundle August 2025 collection. As the titular Terry, who wants nothing more than to go to space with his car, this funny journey throws players into a densely packed cartoon-inspired world.

Players will complete quests, collect junk and money, and get new upgrades, like paragliders, to make traversal more fun. The non-linear design ensures players have something to see and do, whether on foot or zooming across roads in a car, with tons of humorous dialogue, interactions, and discoveries to make.

Ad

Wildmender

Ad

Those itching for something similar to My Time at Sandrock need not look any further than Wildmender in Humble Choice August 2025. This open-world farming sim game is a magical story where players must reinvigorate a mysterious world by exploring and uncovering its secrets, though danger is not far away.

While players will manage a base and garden with tons of unique fauna, the real challenge lies in exploration across the sands with many foes to overcome in action combat. The survival elements here will be a tad more challenging than other games on this list, which is also a nice change of pace.

Ad

Warpips

Ad

Described as a "tug-of-war strategy game", players must manage troops across various game modes to fend off incoming threats. From on-foot soldiers to planes and tanks, players must gear up for any situation as the game features randomized battles.

As such, utilizing cover and strategically calling in airstrikes and artillery to gain the upper hand in battle is key. The game's streamlined nature also ensures that fights don't drag on, unlike other examples in the genre, making for an experience that can be quite welcoming to newcomers who buy this Humble Choice August 2025 bundle.

Ad

On top of these great games, fans will gain a month of IGN+ subscription upon purchasing the Humble Choice August 2025 bundle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.