Hydra Dynamo's PUBG Mobile ID, stats K/D ratio, setup and more

PUBG Mobile didn't take a long time to become one of the leading battle royale games in India. The sudden spike in the game's popularity brought with itself a multitude of content creators too.

Aditya 'Dynamo' Sawant is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile content creators in the world.

In this article, we talk about Dynamo’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, KD, and more.

PUBG Mobile ID of Dynamo

PUBG Mobile ID of Dynamo

Dynamo’s PUBG Mobile ID is 591948701, and his in-game alias is H¥DRA丨DYNAMO. He is also the leader of the H¥DRAOfficial clan.

Here are Dynamo's stats from the ongoing season:

Dynamo's stats in Season 14

Dynamo has played only the 'Squad' mode this season. He has a Kill to Death (K/D) ratio of 4.14, which is quite impressive.

Here are his stats from the previous season:

Advertisement

Dynamo's stats in Squad Season 13

Dynamo's stats in Duo Season 13

Dynamo's YouTube Channel

Dynamo started his journey as a content creator on Youtube over five years ago and used to post gameplay videos on BattleField, DOTA, and Rainbow Six Siege. He then started playing PUBG after the game was released worldwide. Even though he started streaming the mobile version of the game using a PC Emulator, he has now shifted to the Apple iPhone.

Dynamo currently has over 8.09 million subscribers and over 626 million views combined on his YouTube channel.

Here are his PC specifications

GPU - GTX 1070 Zotac

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x

HDD: 2 TB

PSU: 700W Corsair

Monitor: BenQ XL2430T

Headset: Razer Kraken 7.1 & Logitech G430 7.1 Surround

At the beginning of June, Dynamo released a video titled 'HUSTLE BUSTLE | The Story of Dynamo Gaming.' The video describes his journey to fame and his struggle.