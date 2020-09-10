Hydra Dynamo’s COD Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Aaditya Sawant, aka Hydra Dynamo, is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian PUBG Mobile community. He’s popularly known for his iconic tagline ‘Patt se Headshot.’

With the recent ban imposed on PUBG Mobile, however, many of the game's content creators and streamers have resorted to playing other mobile games like Free Fire and COD Mobile.

A few days ago, Dynamo started streaming COD Mobile on his YouTube channel. In this article, we talk about his COD Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Hydra Dynamo’s COD Mobile ID

Dynamo's COD Mobile UID or ID is 6868518008198463489, and his IGN is HYDRA__DYNAMØ. He’s also the leader of the clan, HYDRA__ØFFICIAL.

Hydra Dynamo’s stats

Battle Royale mode

Hydra Dynamo’s stats in Battle Royale

Advertisement

Dynamo has played 16 Battle Royale matches and has triumphed in 15 of them, which translates to an astonishing win rate of 93.75%. He has notched 169 kills and has amassed 11 MVPs in total. The famous YouTuber has an average damage of 1585 per match.

He is currently placed in the Elite III-tier.

Multiplayer mode

Hydra Dynamo’s stats in Multiplayer mode

Dynamo has played 35 multiplayer matches and has a total of 16 MVPs. He has registered 665 kills and has maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 3.20. He has also secured a top-three finish 22 times and is in the Bronze III-tier.

(Note: The stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing and might change as the season progresses.)

Hydra Dynamo’s YouTube channel

Dynamo started creating content on YouTube over five years ago. He initially posted content related to BattleField, DOTA and Rainbow Six Siege. He later switched to PUBG Mobile after its release worldwide. He now streams and creates content on a wide variety of games.

He currently has around 8.53 million subscribers and over 700 million views combined on his channel.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Hydra Dynamo’s social media accounts

Dynamo is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here

To visit his Facebook profile, click here

To visit his Twitter profile, click here

He also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.