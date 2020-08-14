Hyper Scape vs Fortnite: Comparing one battle royale game with another

The battle royale genre is already flush with popular games such as Fortnite, PUBG and Knives Out. While PUBG is the most popular, and is seen as the original BR game, the rest of the pack is led by Fortnite. PUBG currently has more than 600 million players, followed by Fortnite (350 million), with Knives Out following in third with around 250 million users.

The newest entrant in this already-crowded market is Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape, the open beta version of which was released on 12th July. The final release also happened on the 11th of this month.

The official cinematic trailer, which was released back in July, can be seen below:

We compare Hyper Scape with Fortnite, and analyze whether the former can become the next big thing in the battle royale genre.

Hyper Scape vs Fortnite: Comparing the two battle royale games

For starters, there are quite a few gameplay differences that stick out. Firstly, once the last sector in Hyper Scape closes, a crown appears. Whoever can hold on to it for 45 seconds is declared the winner. Of course, being the only team or player left on the map also works.

Players can collect what are called "hacks" in order to gain abilities such as invisibility. Moreover, the revival system is different. Even after being eliminated, users can play as an ‘Echo’, and warn their teammates about enemies and other points of interests. Players will be revived when their teammates kill an opponent, which gives the team access to a restore point.

There are also other differences. In Fortnite, once players have collected enough loot, the focus shifts towards winning the round and eliminating opponents. However, Hyper Scape has a fusion mechanic using which multiple copies of the same weapon can be fused to create even more potent weapons.

Further, there is much more dynamism in the map itself, with it being filled with skyscrapers. This places emphasis on not just horizontal movement and awareness, but vertical as well. The game differs from Fortnite on a lot of counts, and does not have build features like the Epic Games offering.

However, there are quite a few fresh features, while the map also feels very different from the ones seen in other battle royale titles.

As it turns out, Hyper Scape might just turn out to be the next big game in this genre!