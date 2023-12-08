"I am an artist with a sword": League of Legends LoLdle answers 519 (Friday, December 8, 2023)

Esports & Gaming
By Debayan Saha
Modified Dec 08, 2023 02:29 GMT
LoLdle answers for December 8, 2023 puzzles (Image via Riot Games)
The answers to League of Legends LoLdle's 519th edition are now available. Solving the December 8 challenges requires a thorough understanding of all League of Legends characters, including their abilities, emojis, quotes, splash art, and other information. The LoLdle's most recent quote puzzle is as follows:

"I am an artist with a sword, in more ways than one"

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 8, 2023.

Vayne, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 519th edition (December 8, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the December 8 puzzles are as follows:

  • Classic: Vayne
  • Quote: Fiora
  • Ability: Kayn, Bonus: R
  • Emoji: Kindred
  • Splash Art: Ekko, Bonus: Prestige Star Guardian Ekko

It should be easy to guess Vayne's name since she is a popular ADC champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Demacia, this unit debuted in LoL in 2011. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Fiora, an often-used character in the MOBA title.

Due to Kayn's high pick rate, guessing his R ability should also be fairly easy. Today's emoji puzzle is easy to solve since Kindred is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Ekko's Prestige Star Guardian splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

  • December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean
  • December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred
  • December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
  • December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
  • December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
  • December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
  • December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
  • November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
  • November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
  • November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
  • November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
  • November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
  • November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
  • November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
  • November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
  • November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
  • November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
  • November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
  • November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

The LoLdle answers for its 520th edition will be published on December 9, 2023.

