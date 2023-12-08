"I am an artist with a sword": League of Legends LoLdle answers 519 (Friday, December 8, 2023)

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle's 519th edition are now available. Solving the December 8 challenges requires a thorough understanding of all League of Legends characters, including their abilities, emojis, quotes, splash art, and other information. The LoLdle's most recent quote puzzle is as follows:

"I am an artist with a sword, in more ways than one"

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 8, 2023.

Vayne, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 519th edition (December 8, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the December 8 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Vayne

Vayne Quote: Fiora

Fiora Ability: Kayn, Bonus : R

Kayn, : R Emoji: Kindred

Kindred Splash Art: Ekko, Bonus: Prestige Star Guardian Ekko

It should be easy to guess Vayne's name since she is a popular ADC champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Demacia, this unit debuted in LoL in 2011. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Fiora, an often-used character in the MOBA title.

Due to Kayn's high pick rate, guessing his R ability should also be fairly easy. Today's emoji puzzle is easy to solve since Kindred is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Ekko's Prestige Star Guardian splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 7, LoLdle 518: Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean

Heimerdinger, Katarina, Hecarim, Shaco, Zilean December 6, LoLdle 517: Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred

Galio, Evelynn, Elise, Yone, Kindred December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn

Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc

Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx

Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian

Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

The LoLdle answers for its 520th edition will be published on December 9, 2023.