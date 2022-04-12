“I believe you”: Internet reacts as Legends of Runeterra pro Swim is accused of s*xual and emotional assault 

Swim, a Legends of Runeterra pro player and streamer, has been accused of s*xual and emotional assault by another streamer.
The LoR pro, who's signed with the Evil Geniuses esports organization, was accused by another streamer who, in a 43 page Google document, claimed that she was s*xually and emotionally abused on numerous occasions.
This comes after a now deleted stream where the LoR player told his side of the story, as well as posting a vague thread on his Twitter account.
Swim accused of s*xual assault and emotional abuse
Legends of Runeterra pro player and streamer Swim has been accused of s*xual assault by ex-girlfriend and LoR streamer Amwe "baemwe."
In the document, baemwe alleges that the Evil Geniuses member had a history of s*xually abusing her, gaslighting her, and drug abuse.
Swim posted a thread on Twitter not long before the allegations were made public. In the thread, he says he isn't perfect and that he hasn't always been a good boyfriend. However, he denied being abusive in any way.
He went on to apologize for "not being a better friend," and claimed he doesn't know the full extent of the situation. He also asked fans not to harrass anybody involved.
Lastly, he does admit to wrongdoing but says he does not plan on addressing the situation again.
More allegations against the streamer have surfaced in the aftermath of the original document. The Evil Geniuses organization has been made aware of the situation but has not commented at this time.
The internet reacts to allegations
Users on Twitter reacted to the shocking allegations levied against Swim. Many fans expressed their disappointment with the LoR pro, calling him out for seemingly trying to get ahead of the story while not apologizing.
Fans also called him out for simultaneously minimizing the allegations and denying any serious wrongdoing.
Fans also demanded that he make a serious effort to apologize to the victims as well as others negatively impacted by the situation.
While some fans wished him well in a potential bid to seek help and better himself, others were disappointed enough by the streamer's alleged actions that they no longer consider themselves fans.
Other users stood in support of baemwe and other victims of s*xual and emotional abuse. Tracy Kennedy, a producer at Riot Games who works on Legends of Runeterra, reached out to the streamer to offer her support and thank her for her bravery.
The streamer responded by thanking Kennedy for her support.
Fans also reached out to baemwe to offer their support. Many thanked her for accomplishing the difficult task of speaking out against her abuser.
Some on Twitter also called out the streamer, posting clips from his now deleted VOD where he looked to be attempting to garner sympathy for himself before the allegations were revealed.
Other users called for Swim's business associates to end their official partnerships with the streamer.
The LoR streamer has not spoken out since the allegations were made public. While it remains clear what repercussions may follow in the wake of the news, the streamer's reputation has certainly taken a hit.
The Evil Geniuses esports organization has been made aware of the allegations, but is yet to comment on the situation at this time.