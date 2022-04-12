“I believe you”: Internet reacts as Legends of Runeterra pro Swim is accused of s*xual and emotional assault 

Swim, a Legends of Runeterra pro player and streamer, has been accused of s*xual and emotional assault by another streamer.

The LoR pro, who's signed with the Evil Geniuses esports organization, was accused by another streamer who, in a 43 page Google document, claimed that she was s*xually and emotionally abused on numerous occasions.

This comes after a now deleted stream where the LoR player told his side of the story, as well as posting a vague thread on his Twitter account.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After an ominous stream that is now deleted, Legends of Runeterra player for Evil Geniuses "Swim" has now been accused of sexual and emotional abuse by another streamer in a 43 page document posted today After an ominous stream that is now deleted, Legends of Runeterra player for Evil Geniuses "Swim" has now been accused of sexual and emotional abuse by another streamer in a 43 page document posted today https://t.co/4QizZACzDv

Swim accused of s*xual assault and emotional abuse

Legends of Runeterra pro player and streamer Swim has been accused of s*xual assault by ex-girlfriend and LoR streamer Amwe "baemwe."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The full document can be found here, trigger warning for both sexual and emotional abuse: docs.google.com/document/d/1tQ… The full document can be found here, trigger warning for both sexual and emotional abuse: docs.google.com/document/d/1tQ…

In the document, baemwe alleges that the Evil Geniuses member had a history of s*xually abusing her, gaslighting her, and drug abuse.

Swim posted a thread on Twitter not long before the allegations were made public. In the thread, he says he isn't perfect and that he hasn't always been a good boyfriend. However, he denied being abusive in any way.

EG swim @swimstrim I'm not perfect and I know I haven't always been the best friend to the people close to me. I haven't been as good of a boyfriend as I wish I could have been, but I have never done anything abusive in any of my relationships. (1/3) I'm not perfect and I know I haven't always been the best friend to the people close to me. I haven't been as good of a boyfriend as I wish I could have been, but I have never done anything abusive in any of my relationships. (1/3)

He went on to apologize for "not being a better friend," and claimed he doesn't know the full extent of the situation. He also asked fans not to harrass anybody involved.

EG swim @swimstrim I'm so sorry to everyone involved for not being able to be a better friend. I still don't know what's going on, all I know is that many people myself included have been hurt by whatever's happening.



I don't want ANY of you guys to go after anyone, for ANY part of this (2/3) I'm so sorry to everyone involved for not being able to be a better friend. I still don't know what's going on, all I know is that many people myself included have been hurt by whatever's happening. I don't want ANY of you guys to go after anyone, for ANY part of this (2/3)

Lastly, he does admit to wrongdoing but says he does not plan on addressing the situation again.

EG swim @swimstrim I never wanted to talk about it like this in the first place and I don't plan on talking about it again unless I have to, but I really needed to be completely transparent and not just act like nothing was wrong when it was.



I'm just human. We all are. (3/3) I never wanted to talk about it like this in the first place and I don't plan on talking about it again unless I have to, but I really needed to be completely transparent and not just act like nothing was wrong when it was.I'm just human. We all are. (3/3)

More allegations against the streamer have surfaced in the aftermath of the original document. The Evil Geniuses organization has been made aware of the situation but has not commented at this time.

The internet reacts to allegations

Users on Twitter reacted to the shocking allegations levied against Swim. Many fans expressed their disappointment with the LoR pro, calling him out for seemingly trying to get ahead of the story while not apologizing.

Fans also called him out for simultaneously minimizing the allegations and denying any serious wrongdoing.

Wesley Preston-Walsh @WesloPresto @swimstrim You can’t say “I really needed to be completely transparent” and not inform anyone on what is going on. All we can see is that you’re attempting to play victim before anyone learns what has happened. @swimstrim You can’t say “I really needed to be completely transparent” and not inform anyone on what is going on. All we can see is that you’re attempting to play victim before anyone learns what has happened.

Fans also demanded that he make a serious effort to apologize to the victims as well as others negatively impacted by the situation.

fjskfjss @triforcetime @swimstrim You really need to apoligze to everyone unfiltered, unscripted. @swimstrim You really need to apoligze to everyone unfiltered, unscripted.

While some fans wished him well in a potential bid to seek help and better himself, others were disappointed enough by the streamer's alleged actions that they no longer consider themselves fans.

Real_radz @radzilah64 @swimstrim Watching you because of gameplay not drama. you can survive without single woman. get on with your life. @swimstrim Watching you because of gameplay not drama. you can survive without single woman. get on with your life.

Other users stood in support of baemwe and other victims of s*xual and emotional abuse. Tracy Kennedy, a producer at Riot Games who works on Legends of Runeterra, reached out to the streamer to offer her support and thank her for her bravery.

Tracy Kennedy @RiotLavaliere @baemwe You're very brave and I believe you. I'm sorry this happened, but know you deserve better and you will find someone one day who will treat you well. Please take care of yourself and don't feel obligated to talk to people online about this. @baemwe You're very brave and I believe you. I'm sorry this happened, but know you deserve better and you will find someone one day who will treat you well. Please take care of yourself and don't feel obligated to talk to people online about this.

The streamer responded by thanking Kennedy for her support.

Amwe @baemwe @RiotLavaliere Thank you so much for your nice words Tracy, it means so much from a women I really look up to. Thank you. 🤍 @RiotLavaliere Thank you so much for your nice words Tracy, it means so much from a women I really look up to. Thank you. 🤍

Fans also reached out to baemwe to offer their support. Many thanked her for accomplishing the difficult task of speaking out against her abuser.

Snnuy @SnnuyLoR @baemwe Hi Amwe, nothing anyone says or does will change what happened but I just want to wish you strength and the healing necessary to move forward. Thank you for being strong for all of us. @baemwe Hi Amwe, nothing anyone says or does will change what happened but I just want to wish you strength and the healing necessary to move forward. Thank you for being strong for all of us.

Mogwai @MegaMogwai



You have my full support. Thank you for sharing this, it can and will prevent damage in the future. @baemwe We've never spoken before, but I just want to say i'm really sorry you went through all this.You have my full support. Thank you for sharing this, it can and will prevent damage in the future. @baemwe We've never spoken before, but I just want to say i'm really sorry you went through all this. You have my full support. Thank you for sharing this, it can and will prevent damage in the future.

Larissa @poofballpanda @baemwe I am so sorry you had to experience all of this. You are such a brave soul for speaking your truth amongst everything that's happening. I hope you can find closure at the end of this all. Sending all my love and support your way @baemwe I am so sorry you had to experience all of this. You are such a brave soul for speaking your truth amongst everything that's happening. I hope you can find closure at the end of this all. Sending all my love and support your way💜

Some on Twitter also called out the streamer, posting clips from his now deleted VOD where he looked to be attempting to garner sympathy for himself before the allegations were revealed.

Grace @SereneGraceTV Just a reminder @swimstrim tried to control the narrative by attempting to 'cry' multiple times on stream yesterday but all I see is him constantly looking up to see if chat was giving him the sympathy he wanted. He deleted the VOD asap when the reaction wasn't what he expected. Just a reminder @swimstrim tried to control the narrative by attempting to 'cry' multiple times on stream yesterday but all I see is him constantly looking up to see if chat was giving him the sympathy he wanted. He deleted the VOD asap when the reaction wasn't what he expected. https://t.co/iafJQqR4Rs

Other users called for Swim's business associates to end their official partnerships with the streamer.

The LoR streamer has not spoken out since the allegations were made public. While it remains clear what repercussions may follow in the wake of the news, the streamer's reputation has certainly taken a hit.

The Evil Geniuses esports organization has been made aware of the allegations, but is yet to comment on the situation at this time.

Edited by Saman