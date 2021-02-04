"I can just lay on the bed": Amouranth reveals new meta for female streamers to boost viewership

Cosplayer and Twitch streamer Kaitlyn 'Amouranth' Siragusa, recently commented on the meta for female streamers to boost viewership.

During a recent IRL stream, the 27 year-old streamer was in conversation with fellow Twitch partner Devin Nash. That is where she dropped her words of wisdom on what trends female streamers can capitalize on to pump up their viewer count. She even said that she does it herself.

Also read: Female PewDiePie trends online as YouTuber does a face reveal 2.0

Amouranth's meta for female streamers to boost viewership

Candidly speaking about how she retains viewers, Amouranth had the following to say:

"When I get low on views I can just lay on the bed, that's the new meta on Twitch for girls"

Being asked if she does the same on her streams, Amouranth replied that she does occasionally, but since her viewership has been strong in the recent past, she hasn't had to.

Advertisement

Amouranth has faced three bans on the Twitch platform, each time for different reasons. The first ban she received was for nudity on stream which violated Twitch Terms of Service.

The circumstances for the second ban are less clear and occurred after an IRL stream where the streamer hit the gym but was asked to leave by the owners.

The third and most recent ban apparently was due to a troll getting her to click on a profile with male genitalia placed on the profile picture that was broadcasted on her stream.

While the effectiveness of these tactics are questionable, the complete opposite works for female streamers as well. The top two most watched female streamers of 2020, Valkyrae and Pokimane, take the opposite approach, posting gaming and non-sexually suggestive content to get to the top.

Also read: Twitch streamer faces severe backlash for writing subscriber names all over her body, platform's integrity in question