"I feel the need to defend myself": Ex-Bayonetta-VA Hellena Taylor responds to allegations calling her a liar

The fiasco between Bayonetta's former voice actor Hellena Taylor and PlatinumGames has reached another level. In a recent tweet, Taylor refuted accusations of lies by fans and members at PlatinumGames against her. She felt her reputation was being sullied and thus delved into further details.
Things have heated up further, as Taylor's claims don't exactly line up with what she said in her original video.
Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor doubles down on the acusations against her, calls them unfounded
In the new Twitter thread, Taylor claimed she was offered 10,000 USD for her effort. She reiterated the fact that Bayonetta is a 450 milion USD franchise (merchandise making up separate numbers). In a continuation tweet, she revealed PlatinumGames' key staff Hideki Kamiya offered her 5,000 USD more (the 50000 value likely being a typo); this amounts to a total of 15,000 USD.
This lines up with the latest reports claiming the total cost being in the range of 15,000 to 20,000 dollars; however, there's more. She declined the first 15K amount but was approached by the studio nearly a year later once more for a small cameo.
This small gig would pay her 4,000 USD for a handful of lines. For those unaware, Bayonetta 3 features multiple Bayonettas, so this would mean Taylor could have voiced the original titular witch to an extent. But, she refused this offer as well.
Now, let's break everything down. Confusing readers right off the bat, she claimed the first offer was a total of 10,000 USD. This is very odd considering the fact that she said it was 4,000 USD. This can be heard in her original video posted on Twitter where she called for a boycott of the upcoming Nintendo-Switch-exclusive entry.
To quote Taylor:
"What did they offer to pay me? The final offer to do the whole game as a buyout, flat-rate, was 4,000 US Dollars."
She also claimed that insider reports are fabrications, even though they have been corroborated by multiple individuals. Additionally, her claims of the series making a profit of 450 million USD do not make sense. Given how niche the franchise is, with each entry barely breaking a couple million sales, if at all, it makes no sense how it could be worth half a billion. She did not elaborate on this aspect either.
However, Taylor's words have begun to sound an alarm among fans. They have pointed out that her recent words are inconsistent with the facts she presented to the world a few days ago.
This sheds further doubt on Taylor and it remains to be seen where this fiasco will lead to at this point.
With fans being sympathetic after her video was released, sales for the upcoming entry could have potentially been in jeopardy. Now that the tables have turned, they appear keen to purchase the game as they believe Taylor has seemingly misled them. Perhaps we will see another followup from her soon; stay tuned for more details.
Bayonetta 3 will be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.