"I got 6 kids to feed": Twitch stars the Botez sisters & Jinny encounter an NYC scammer on livestream

Twitch stars the Botez sisters and Jinny recently had an awkward encounter while enjoying a meal at an NYC restaurant. The three steamers were, in fact, livestreaming their day out, and the incident that followed was witnessed by thousands of their fans.

It was a typical NYC scam: A lady walked up to the them demanding money to feed her poverty-stricken family. The situation became very uncomfortable, and even Twitch chat went into a frenzy.

Luckily, the Twitch stars were smart enough not to fall for the scam. Even Twitch chat helped them out whenever there was a moment of doubt about whether giving the lady money was a good idea.

The Botez sisters and Jinny avoid NYC scam with the help of Twitch chat

Jinny searched her handbag as the lady cried about having six kids to feed. After Twitch chat went crazy, however, spamming 'scam' and asking the influencers to be aware of the classic trap, the Twitch streamer hesitated and pulled an empty hand out.

The Botez sisters instead offered to order a meal for the lady. She was, however, adamant about receiving cash, which the Twitch streamers declined to provide.

"I'm sorry we don't have anymore cash. Please stop!"

The lady then pointed out the brief moment when Jinny reached into her handbag for money, saying she had extra cash. Fortunately, the streamers managed to get rid of her and save themselves from a classic NYC scam.

They did offer to feed the lady, which meant they were receptive, provided it had been a legitimate cause. The lady's stubborn insistence for cash made them doubt her intentions, which led them to refuse her.

Scams like this are common in NYC, particularly in the subway where much of the homeless spend their time. It was a close call for the Twitch streamers.

