"I am just trying new things": Fortnite Pro SypherPK gets trolled for his new haircut

Fortnite streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently got a haircut. He's now growing tired of people making fun of his new hairstyle. In a recent stream, he stated that he was trying something new.
SypherPK is a globally renowned Fortnite streamer with almost five million subscribers on his YouTube channel. SypherPK has received a lot of admiration and appreciation from the Fortnite community for his friendly and light-hearted streams.
The streamer has also received several compliments for his hairstyle in the past.
Since SypherPK changed his hairstyle on January 11th, the Fortnite community has been divided into two factions. One is on board with SypherPK's new look, and the other is busy trolling the streamer.
After a month of withstanding the jeers and trolls, SypherPK finally addressed the elephant in the room.
"I wanted to do...I wanted a new style bro," he said.
Fortnite streamer SypherPK's new hairstyle
SypherPK posted the haircut announcement on Twitter on January 11th. The jokes haven't stopped since.
Fans have compared SypherPK's hairstyle to curtains, and some have even accused the streamer of copying his brother, JuniorPK.
The comments weren't stopping. SypherPK had to eventually step in and address the new look.
SypherPK's previous look had been around for a while. Understandably, some of his fans will need time to get used to the new appearance.
It's a little concerning that people are still being judged by their appearance, though.
SypherPK handled the situation quite well. How SypherPK goes about his appearance is entirely his choice. Anyone trying to make fun of him for that is nothing less than a troll.Published 15 Feb 2021, 18:01 IST