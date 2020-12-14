"I kill Yakuza boss": Cyberpunk 2077 has a "The Office" reference! 

Various gamers have reported that Cyberpunk 2077 has a hilarious reference from the hit American TV series, "The Office."

Players have found a Cyberpunk 2077 non-playing character called Haruyoshi, who claims to be the " world's best brain surgeon with good instincts back in Japan." The character tells a story about how the "Tyger Claw" boss needed brain surgery, and he pretended to make a mistake and killed him.

Moreover, the character hid in a boat and came to America, where another NPC called Dennis saved his life. He is, in truth, a reference to a fictitious character who featured in The Office.

Fans find hilarious Cyberpunk 2077 NPC reference from "The Office"

The Cyberpunk 2077 "brain surgeon" has quite a few similarities to the "heart surgeon" from The Office. The TV series' version claimed to be the world's best heart surgeon and was once called by the Yakuza to operate on their boss's heart.

However, he made a mistake and ended up killing the bigwig. The brain surgeon, named Hidetoshi Hasegawa, or Hide (pronounced hee-day), claimed that he was the world's best heart surgeon and deliberately killed the Yakuza boss.

As the Yakuza was angry, he had to escape to America in a boat. The surgeon also claimed that Darryl, another character played by actor Craig Robinson, saved his life and gave him a job.

Advertisement

The Cyberpunk 2077 brain surgeon is called Haruyoshi and effectively has the same story. He deliberately killed the "Tyger Claw" boss, which is a Japanese group of gangsters in the game. He was apparently "saved" by another NPC called Dennis.

Players had a field day discussing this "homage" (Image via Reddit)

Apart from the parallels in the story, there are quite a few similarities between both characters' mannerisms. Dennis says at the beginning that Haruyoshi will tell his own story, exactly the way The Office's Darryl talked about Hide.

Since the reference was revealed, quite a few Reddit users have talked about the hilarious Easter egg. As always, some fans were not happy and said that the Cyberpunk 2077's characters lacked the delivery, which made the original scene funny.

Image via r/cyberpunk 2077, Reddit

However, others were content and said that the reference had been put in exactly as it should have been!