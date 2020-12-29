"I love girls": Pokimane receives DMCA takedown for old tweet, Twitter reacts

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently revealed that her Twitter account had been momentarily locked, due to a DMCA takedown notice.

The 24-year old Twitch streamer took to Twitter to inform fans of the bizarre reason behind her account getting locked.

my twitter account got locked because i tweeted "i love girls" and did a tiktok to "say so".. lol pic.twitter.com/2U8iiRWvub — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 29, 2020

Twitter informed her that they had received a complaint related to DMCA infringement. The infringement took place when Pokimane posted a couple of tweets back in January.

One tweet was a TikTok clip of her dancing to Doja Cat's "Say so." The other tweet read, "I love girls." This has left the online community a little dumbstruck. Both tweets seem fairly innocent.

Huh? I understand Say so. But I love girls? Dumbest thing ever. — Ryan Dickinson (@RDicknsn) December 29, 2020

Due to the strange nature of this takedown notice, her fans labelled the Twitter policy "dumb" and "regressive."

Twitter reacts to Pokimane receiving a DMCA takedown notice

Advertisement

The streaming industry has been plagued by the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedowns, which have become frequent over the last couple of months.

From Twitch to YouTube, every platform has had to suffer the consequences. Streamers can't post their content freely if every post of theirs has the potential to be taken down without prior notice.

Twitter has been active in following the takedown laws recently, and showed their might to Pokimane and xQc.

Deleting one of Pokimane's relatively harmless tweets has led to even more confusion among the online community.

twitter is homophobic — ‏julesً (@OVBlOUS) December 29, 2020

Twitter hates girls??? — Carl (@OGRealCarl) December 29, 2020

??? wtf 😳 this is truly ridiculous — Jubilee ❣️ (@16pxl) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

TWITTER HOMOPHOBIC TWITTER HOMOPHOBIC — ωιχυ 😌 (@milftaeny) December 29, 2020

no one is safe from the DMCA monster 😰 — Happy Lollidays (@lolliaofficial) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

That’s a bit dumb — Kourtney Guyton (@guyton_kourtney) December 29, 2020

you should be able to say that in peace man — shin yeeun pics (@dionaluvr) December 29, 2020

twitter is annoying — ady misses dream || tubbo and dream apologist (@adylovesdream) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

that’s so dumb 💀💀 — dj (@noodjles) December 29, 2020

can’t even be bisexual on a public platform anymore pic.twitter.com/pKmYAHnDAp — bunnie🌱⛓GOFUNDME PINNED (@bingusmode) December 29, 2020

no idea but if she is and twitter took her down for it *clenches fist* — bunnie🌱⛓GOFUNDME PINNED (@bingusmode) December 29, 2020

Pokimane's one of the most popular streamers on the internet. This incident is going to bring a lot of attention to the DCMA discourse.

Pokimane and xQc are among several Twitch streamers that have been forced to delete years of videos over fears of getting DMCA banned.

Advertisement

While Twitch has been relentless in handing out such notices, it's still a bit of a surprise that Twitter is looking to follow suit . This could spell doom for several streamers in the weeks to come.