"I am your reckoner, mortals": League of Legends LoLdle answers 657 (Wednesday, April 24, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 657th edition are now available. This iteration of the online puzzle game consists of five riddles. Each has to do with the champions in Riot Games' popular MOBA and their vast backstories. Some might be a piece of cake to solve, but others can be quite challenging to crack.
Here's the April 24, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"I am your reckoner, mortals."
Pyke, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 657th edition (April 24, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the game's April 24, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Pyke
- Quote: Aatrox
- Ability: Talon, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Vladimir
- Splash art: Illaoi, Bonus: Default Illaoi
The classic puzzle revolves around Pyke. The Revenant species and the Bilgewater region should provide you with enough leads to figure out the solution.
“Mortals” is a quote clue that makes it easy for players to guess Aatrox's name. He's an extremely skilled top-lane champion in League of Legends.
The ability riddle has to do with Talon’s Noxian Diplomacy, while the icons in the emoji puzzle point to Vladimir.
Lastly, most LoL players shouldn’t have trouble identifying Illaoi’s default splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
- April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas
- April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
The answers to the 658th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 25, 2024.