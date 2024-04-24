"I am your reckoner, mortals": League of Legends LoLdle answers 657 (Wednesday, April 24, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 657th edition are now available. This iteration of the online puzzle game consists of five riddles. Each has to do with the champions in Riot Games' popular MOBA and their vast backstories. Some might be a piece of cake to solve, but others can be quite challenging to crack.

Here's the April 24, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"I am your reckoner, mortals."

Pyke, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 657th edition (April 24, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the game's April 24, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Pyke

: Pyke Quote : Aatrox

: Aatrox Ability : Talon, Bonus : Q

: Talon, : Q Emoji : Vladimir

: Vladimir Splash art: Illaoi, Bonus: Default Illaoi

The classic puzzle revolves around Pyke. The Revenant species and the Bilgewater region should provide you with enough leads to figure out the solution.

“Mortals” is a quote clue that makes it easy for players to guess Aatrox's name. He's an extremely skilled top-lane champion in League of Legends.

The ability riddle has to do with Talon’s Noxian Diplomacy, while the icons in the emoji puzzle point to Vladimir.

Lastly, most LoL players shouldn’t have trouble identifying Illaoi’s default splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

The answers to the 658th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 25, 2024.