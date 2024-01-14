"I spread deeper and deeper into the old void": League of Legends LoLdle answers 557 (Monday, January 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 15, 2024, have finally arrived. This game presents a selection of five unique puzzles for you to test your skills. Each question offers an intriguing clue related to a specific champion from the world of League of Legends. Here's the quote puzzle from January 15's LoLdle:

"I spread deeper and deeper into the old void."

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 557th edition (January 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 15's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Nocturne

Nocturne Quote: Bel'Veth

Bel'Veth Ability: Ekko; Bonus : E

Ekko; : E Emoji: Warwick

Warwick Splash art: Kayle; Bonus: Aether Wing Kayle

Nocturne, a powerful champion in League of Legends, hails from the mystical realms of Runeterra. Ever since his debut in 2011, he has established himself as a great option for the jungle role.

Experienced players should have no trouble identifying the renowned line of Bel'Veth. They should also have no problem identifying Ekko's E ability.

For those who possess extensive knowledge about LoL's jungle champions, Warwick's emoji puzzle shouldn't be hard to solve. Ultimately, recognizing Kayle's Aether Wing splash art is unlikely to present a challenge to the majority of players.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami

Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed

Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora

Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric

Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi

Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna

Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani

Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

The answers for the 558th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 16, 2024.