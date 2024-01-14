"I spread deeper and deeper into the old void": League of Legends LoLdle answers 557 (Monday, January 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 15, 2024, have finally arrived. This game presents a selection of five unique puzzles for you to test your skills. Each question offers an intriguing clue related to a specific champion from the world of League of Legends. Here's the quote puzzle from January 15's LoLdle:
"I spread deeper and deeper into the old void."
Nocturne, Bel'Veth, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 557th edition (January 15, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 15's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Nocturne
- Quote: Bel'Veth
- Ability: Ekko; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Warwick
- Splash art: Kayle; Bonus: Aether Wing Kayle
Nocturne, a powerful champion in League of Legends, hails from the mystical realms of Runeterra. Ever since his debut in 2011, he has established himself as a great option for the jungle role.
Experienced players should have no trouble identifying the renowned line of Bel'Veth. They should also have no problem identifying Ekko's E ability.
For those who possess extensive knowledge about LoL's jungle champions, Warwick's emoji puzzle shouldn't be hard to solve. Ultimately, recognizing Kayle's Aether Wing splash art is unlikely to present a challenge to the majority of players.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus
- January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion
- January 12, LoLdle 554: Yuumi, Shen, Udyr, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV
- January 11, LoLdle 553: Draven, Hecarim, Galio, Gwen, Nami
- January 10, LoLdle 552: Lissandra, Graves, Neeko, Morgana, Singed
- January 9, LoLdle 551: Blitzcrank, Kayle, Qiyana, Teemo, Fiora
- January 8, LoLdle 550: Hecarim, Syndra, Briar, Karma, Taric
- January 7, LoLdle 549: Amumu, Draven, Shen, Samira, Vi
- January 6, LoLdle 548: Corki, Ashe, Kalista, Blitzcrank, Janna
- January 5, LoLdle 547: Fiora, Jhin, Caitlyn, Neeko, Sejuani
- January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon
- January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner
- January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
The answers for the 558th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 16, 2024.