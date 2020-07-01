I am not your sweetie: Fortnite pro Ninja’s wife calls out streamer for sexist remarks

Ninja's wife Jessica Blevins recently called out a popular Fortnite streamer 'xQc' for sexist remarks.

The debate, which started off with DrLupo defending himself against a charge, quickly snowballed into something else.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Ninja and Jessica Blevins recently got into a heated debate with another streamer who goes by the alias 'xQC' (Image Credits: Pinterest)

From streamers getting banned to YouTubers calling each other out, Fortnite has always been engulfed by controversies.

Recently, popular Fortnite streamer and Youtuber Ninja was called a ‘hypocrite’ for allegedly getting paid for a ‘charity’ stream. The whole controversy began when another streamer ‘xQc’ went on a rant about how popular streamers actually charge NGOs and fundraisers for organizing ‘charity streams’.

Soon, as the topic gained traction, the Fortnite community starting looked into other streamers who might possibly have been ‘paid’ to organize a charity stream. This led to many believing that DrLupo could be among them, due to him often doing ‘fund raiser’ streams for St.Jude.

Lupo was quick to step in and clarify that he has never accepted any monetary compensation for his Fortnite streams associated with St.Jude, or other charities.

From an r/LivestreamFail post on Reddit regarding @xQc stating that a majority of streamers get paid to do charity streams - I've never been paid to raise money for @StJude. Just wanted to be sure that was clear. pic.twitter.com/n4Vbkl1NYf — DrLupo (@DrLupo) June 30, 2020

Fortnite furor: Jessica Blevins gets called out for backing DrLupo

Shortly after Lupo’s initial tweet, Jessica Blevins – Fortnite pro Ninja’s wife and manager backed his statement, while directly calling out xQc for ‘trash talking’ without evidence to back his claims up. Jessica also mentions that streamers have to specify if a stream is paid or not, as per the FTC rules.

However, other streamers quickly came out to back xQc, asserting there have been multiple instances where streamers have been ‘paid’ to promote charities.

Advertisement

Enter caption

The tweet that started it all

Of course I was going to answer sweetie, I was eating breakfast, fueling up for a productive day. Not very relatable I know! You should teach me a thing or 2 about fundraisers i'm sure you know a thing or two about raising funds. I mean, these gucci bags don't pay for themselves. — xQc (@xQc) June 30, 2020

Jessica’s initial tweet started a series of argument, which at one point went out of control. This was when xQc referred to Jessica as ‘sweetie’ – which, to say the least, wasn’t taken well; while also hinting that, Ninja couldn’t possibly have amassed all his wealth without breaking a rule or two. (Getting paid to promote charity, to be specific)

X-It’s very clear you don’t respect women, or really anyone with again, the trash, I’ve heard you spew. If you want to be sexist and act like because I’m married to a successful man that it makes me a do-nothing mooching woman, that’s your choice to be that kind of person. — Jessica Blevins🙏🏿🏳️‍🌈 (@JessicaBlevins) June 30, 2020

This led to the narrative taken an entirely different route, with Jessica calling Xqc out for being ‘sexist’, and hating on her for success the couple worked hard to achieve.