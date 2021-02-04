I think there’s huge potential for growing the video game industry in India: Jodie Azhar, CEO at Teazelcat Games, and BAFTA Breakthrough Brit 2016

The contributions of the technical artist often go unsung when bringing the visual narrative of a video game together. And for Jodie Azhar, the journey as an artist didn’t stop at just graphics and visual representation.

The 2016 BAFTA Breakthrough Brit had left working for a AAA title to start her own company, Teazelcat Games (named after her pet cat). With the new venture, she hopes to represent those voices in video games that are often overshadowed by “hero stories that fall back on stereotypes.”

Image via Teazelcat Games

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick, Jodie Azhar opens up about her journey in the video game industry.

She gives her take on BAFTA’s recent launch in India with the global expansion of its Breakthrough Initiative and what she feels to be the future of the nation’s video game industry.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Ma’am, can we begin by having you tell us a little bit about yourself and how you started? What got you into video games and made you realize that you want to seek a career path around it?

Jodie Azhar: I’ve always been interested in maths and science, but also enjoyed creative subjects, so, at University, I studied a course that taught programming, maths for computer graphics, as well as 3D modeling and animation.

I’d intended to go into the film or feature animation industry. However, towards the end of my studies, I realized the skills I’d learned were also suited to game development, which was of greater interest to me.

Despite playing video games growing up, I hadn’t been aware of the careers available. It’s the perfect industry for me to combine my love of technical problem solving and creative vision.

Q. You often mention that your career highlight came in 2016 when you were named as one of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits. Was the selection something you anticipated?

Jodie Azhar: To be a Breakthrough, I had to submit an application about my achievements and why I thought I should be selected to benefit from the mentoring and support BAFTA had to offer. While I knew I had a chance of being chosen by putting myself forward, I knew there would be other great applicants, so I wasn’t expecting to be selected.

It was fantastic to be part of BAFTA Breakthrough. Just by being chosen, I got the confidence that BAFTA believed I was achieving interesting and noteworthy things and had the potential to continue.

Through the mentoring and connections I made via BAFTA’s network of experts, I learned so much during my time as a Breakthrough, and I doubt I would be where I am in my career without that support.

BAFTA Breakthrough India is open for applications until Monday, February 8th, and I encourage game developers, directors, and producers to apply. Being selected can give you support and opportunities that enable you to take your career to the next level.